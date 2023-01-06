Insane “super jump” exploit in Apex Legends found on World’s Edge

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Apex Legends players have uncovered a nifty new movement technique that lets them super jump high above opponents, but it’s limited to one specific spot on World’s Edge.

Over the last few years of Apex Legends, players have constantly been looking to get a leg-up on the competition in new and unusual ways.

Some have focused on legend compositions and playing games slowly, while others are all about their movement skills. We’ve seen plenty of wild movement tricks in the past, including bouncing on ziplines, making yourself impossible to hit with bunny hops, and even jumping across the map.

Article continues after ad

Well, they don’t really hold a candle to a new technique that players have uncovered, as it lets them soar high into the sky while in one of the battle royale’s most controversial locations.

Apex Legends super jump technique at Fragment

It was something YouTuber TheEvilnside, who has found plenty of movement tricks too, highlighted on January 4, claiming to be the first person to have found this particular trick.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It involves running directly towards the elevator shaft on the building in Fragment that some refer to as the ‘streamer building’ – but it’s not the one with the broken roof, loot bins, and recon point.

Article continues after ad

Once you hit the edge of the tunnel exit, you jump and start to move backwards at the same time. This launches you into the sky on World’s Edge, but you can soar even higher once you’ve mastered the speed and timing.

The YouTuber notes that it can be down at the different levels in the building, but not on the bottom floor. The reason being that there is magnetism towards the elevator shaft that will propel players skywards.

There have been rumors that Fragment is going to undergo a facelift at some point, with these buildings being adjusted, so the trick might not be around for too long if players really abuse it.