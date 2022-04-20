Infinite range Lifeline healing drone glitch returns in Apex Legends

An overpowered Lifeline bug that gives the Combat Medic’s Tactical infinite range has returned in Apex Legends Season 12.

As with any multiplayer title, Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of glitches and exploits that seemingly pop up out of the blue.

The majority of these bugs are relatively minor and don’t affect players’ gameplay experience, with some of them even being the source of a lot of harmless fun, like the low-gravity Firing Range glitch.

Occasionally, though, major bugs from the past that have previously been fixed reappear in the game after an update, causing a lot of frustration for the community.

Well, that’s exactly what seems to have happened with Lifeline’s infinite range Tactical bug, which appears to have returned following the Unshackled patch.

Infinite range Lifeline Tactical returns in Apex Legends

After first making an appearance in Apex all the way back in 2019, it looks like Lifeline’s infinite range Tactical glitch has returned in the latest patch.

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit, Cultural_Parsley_615 shows themselves playing Valkyrie on Arenas and using Lifeline’s drone to regenerate some health.

Seeing enemies in the distance, Cultural_Parsley_615 decided to push aggressively with the Winged Avenger but quickly noticed they were still regenerating health outside the range of the drone.

This continued through the entire gunfight, allowing them to tank more bullets than they would have usually been able to.

It’s hard to know why this glitch has resurfaced in-game nearly three years later, especially when the community assumed it had been fixed.

Although this isn’t as serious as the infinite charge Rampage bug, it’s definitely an issue Respawn will need to fix as soon as possible.

If this can be replicated, it has the potential to give exploiters a massive advantage over their opponents, so fingers crossed it’s patched as soon as possible.