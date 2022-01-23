Infamous Apex Legends Wraith portal glitch returns and it’s better than ever

The Apex Legends Wraith portal glitch is back after many seasons, and you can now equip weapons and deal a little bit of damage when inside of it.

During Apex Legends Season 4, players uncovered a strange glitch with Wraith’s portal ability that allowed them to get back on their feet from the revive animation, as long as they traveled through it.

Now, the glitch has seemingly returned in Season 11, and players can now equip weapons and deal damage in Wraith’s teleport form.

In a YouTube video on January 22, Apex Legends creator RossBobSquirrel uncovered the new edition of the Wraith teleport glitch.

As explained in the short video, the exploit involves using Wraith’s Dimensional Rift ultimate and her tactical ability Into the Void very precisely.

As you get towards the end of the Dimensional Rift ability, players need to activate Wraith’s tactical and if timed correctly it’ll allow you to stay in the invisible form for a brief amount of time and use your weapons at the same time.

Unfortunately for those looking to abuse the glitch, it doesn’t last very long – and you won’t get a lot of time to deal a fair chunk of damage. However, it will catch unsuspecting players completely off-guard and give you a leg up, seeing as you can be aiming your weapon as soon as the teleporting finishes.

As RossBobSquirrel explained, the timing you need to do the exploit is incredibly precise, so you might not encounter this much in-game.

Though, if it does become a more widespread issue, expect Respawn to patch it before long.