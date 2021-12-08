Incredible Loba Heirloom concept gives her Wolverine claws in Apex Legends

A Loba Heirloom concept that equips the Translocating Thief with a set of Wolverine-style claws has gone viral in the Apex Legends community.

Each season, Respawn releases a brand new Heirloom alongside a limited-time collection event, with the most recent addition being Wattson’s Energy Reader.

Now, players are already beginning to speculate on the next Heirloom that’s coming to the game, and although leaks have suggested Crypto could be next, a lot of the community would like Loba to be the priority.

While there have been no leaks surrounding an Heirloom for the Translocating Thief, Apex players have taken it upon themselves to come up with a set of incredible concepts.

One of which equips Loba with a set of Wolverine-style claws, and the design has certainly got the community’s attention.

Apex Heirloom concept gives Loba Wolverine knuckledusters

While Loba Heirloom concepts in the past have focused on her iconic staff, TheAncient_Cass decided to take their design in a completely different direction.

Posting their Heirloom concept to the Apex Legends subreddit, they decided to give Loba a set of Wolverine-style knuckledusters, fit with two ruby-red claws on each side.

The intricate design even features two wolves on each of the weapons mirroring her staff, as well as a silver and gold color scheme that matches her base skin perfectly.

Not only that, the claws would make it easy for Respawn to create some incredible melee animations, especially if she could move them up and down, similar to Wolverine.

It’s safe to say the community was unbelievably impressed with the concept and is desperate for Respawn to use the design for inspiration.

“This is brilliant, I hope they take inspiration from this,” wrote one user, with another saying that as a “Loba main, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to snag it in a collection event or with shards.”.

With so much praise for knuckledusters, we’ll have to wait and see whether the devs take notice of the design and use it as an outline.

However, with the disappointment that came with Wattson’s recent Heirloom, a lot of fans aren’t confident that Respawn will take note.