ImperialHal’s former teammates clown him after disappointing ALGS Split 2 event

Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen’s former TSM teammates have called him out for his poor performance after Team Falcons placed poorly in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Falcons, often described as a super team thanks to its star-studded roster of ImperialHal, Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose, and Rhys ‘Zer0’ Perry, placed 20th at the LAN event on September 1. The squad entered the tournament as favorites but only earned 20 points in the Grand Finals.

After the event, Hal’s former TSM teammates took to social media to call out the player for his, and his team’s, poor showing and boast about their performance.

“One day you guys will realize it takes 3 people to win a LAN. One person doesn’t carry,” TSM’s Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe said on X.

Reps softened his tone in a reply to his post, saying it was mainly a shot at people “who claimed we are nothing without [ImperialHal].”

TSM placed fourth at the tournament and had an opportunity to win a title during the final, unlike Falcons who couldn’t put together much during the last day of play.

Evan ‘Verhulst’ Verhulst also put up his own slam of Falcons and Hal after the event concluded.

The players have had a slight feud since ImerpialHal left for the Suadi Arabian organization, with ‘Verhulst revealing just a month after the move that playing with ImperialHal was often a “miserable” experience.

The Apex Legends fan base even got in on the action, with one Reddit post asking if this event was an “ego check” for Hal.

“Imagine blaming teammates for ranking 17th, leaving TSM, building a super team, and ending up in 20th place,” the post said.

The former TSM player has responded to his former teammate’s posts, telling Verhulst that he has “taught” him well and will see him again at the ALGS Championships in January.

Since leaving TSM, Hal has won the North American ALGS Pro League in Split 2 and placed second at the Esports World Cup alongside his poor showing in the Split 1 Playoffs.