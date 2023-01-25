ImperialHal shocked after discovering new Horizon counter in Apex Legends

TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left shocked after an enemy hit him with a new Horizon counter that disrupts her Gravity Lift in Apex Legends.

Despite being hit with a set of secret nerfs in Season 15 which have now been reverted, Horizon has remained an extremely popular character in the Apex Legends community.

With an overall pick rate of 7.3% and a staggering 21.5% in Predator, the Gravitational Manipulator is the favored legend for the majority of players in the upper echelons of Ranked.

Equipped with incredible mobility from her Passive and Tactical, as well as deadly crowd control from her Ultimate, Horizon’s kit is unbelievably strong in the hands of a skilled competitor.

Well, while playing Ranked, ImperialHal was shocked by a new Horizon counter that completely disrupted the Tactical and nearly lost him the gunfight.

Respawn Entertainment Horizon has a 7.3% pick rate in Season 15.

Maggie Ultimate directly counters Horizon in Apex Legends

During a recent stream, ImperialHal was playing Horizon in Ranked with his TSM teammates on the World’s Edge map.

Taking on an enemy squad, Hal decided to get high ground for his teammates by using the Gravity Lift. Verhulst followed up to aggressively push with Hal using the Tactical, but while they were both traveling up into the air, they were immediately stunned.

This completely shocked Hal with him asking “how the f**k did that hit us” after they’d won the skirmish.

It was only after that they realized that the enemy Maggie had fired her Ultimate up into the Gravity Lift. The ball followed the TSM members upwards, instantly stunning them and pushing them out of the air.

Laughing and saying that the ball had “aimbot”, the TSM members all agreed that this is a strong “Horizon counter”.

It’s especially useful at thwarting aggressive pushes, as it guarantees a stun on every single enemy floating in the Gravity Lift.

So, if you’re tired of taking on Horizon players floating in the air, it may be time to learn Maggie and start firing her Wrecking Ball into the Tactical.