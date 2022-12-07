ImperialHal says data mining ‘cheating’ in pro Apex Legends is “just the tip of the iceberg”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has claimed that the ‘data mining’ controversy that embroiled his team is just the “tip of the iceberg” in competitive Apex Legends.

The TSM ‘data mining’ controversy has been at the forefront of the Apex Legends professional community recently.

It relates to a tactic used by the TSM camp, who are accused of ‘data mining’ map end zones to secure better understanding of how competitive matches may end.

ImperialHal has previously defended his organization from the allegations of ‘cheating’, saying it’s “something different” from data mining and that he does not understand the tactic or the accusations in their entirety.

Article continues after ad

However, in a December 6 tweet, he hit back at the allegations in a different way, claiming that ‘data mining’ tactics are just “the tip of the iceberg” in competitive Apex Legends.

ImperialHal claims ‘data mining’ is “tip of the iceberg” in ALGS

His comments pointed out that Respawn are yet to act against TSM in spite of the accusations, suggesting they have interpreted it as some way short of cheating.

He said: “So when’s ALGS going to ban the “data mining “ thing that was supposedly cheating? Oh wait they aren’t doing sh*t just like I said. Get with the program because it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Article continues after ad

Attached to his comments was a parody video clip showing him and NRG Sweet – a player who has been prominent in the criticism of TSM – playing chess.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His comments were interpreted by many as hinting that there are other examples of similar tactics in ALGS, with teams eager to gain competitive advantages over their foes.

Respondents naturally took interest in his comments, with one encouraging him to “leak the rest of the iceberg”.

It follows NRG’s Sweet claiming to have contacted “the right people at ALGS/Respawn” regarding the allegations.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear what Hal is referring to, nor have any recriminations or punishments been handed down to those involved of participating in the ‘data mining’ controversy.