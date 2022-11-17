ImperialHal reveals best Apex Legends controller settings in attempt to get it nerfed

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed the “best” controller settings for the battle royale as he aims to get them nerfed.

The debate between controller and keyboard and mouse has raged in gaming for a number of years, but it’s gotten increasingly fierce with the advent of cross-play.

Many of the biggest games in the world, including battle royales, allow controller and keyboard and mouse users to compete in the same lobby. Naturally, this has led to even more arguments about whether one side has an advantage or not.

In the case of Apex Legends, many players believe that controller is akin to a “soft aimbot” as they have taken over the professional ranks and started dominating.

ImperialHal’s Apex Legends controller settings

TSM’s ImperialHal recently made the switch from KB/M to a controller after being a fierce critic of the power of controllers in the battle royale.

He’s adapted quickly to his new peripheral of choice, as he still sits among one of the most lethal players in North America. “4-3 linear no dead zone” is his choice for the best controller set up too. “If you don’t use it, you’re a bot,” Hal added.

Though, he seems to have a bigger picture plan for it too. “I’m going to get controller nerfed single-handedly,” Hal said after being warned about sharing the “best” setup around.

Plenty of other players agreed with Hal’s take, with one saying that his setup is the “best for beginners” who may be making the move over to controller.

At the end of the day, what works for one player might not work for everyone. It’s all about experimenting and finding what works best for you. Though, it’s hard to argue with Hal about anything Apex related.