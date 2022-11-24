ImperialHal praises NICKMERCS passion for Apex Legends as he blasts “pathetic” pros

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen praised Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff’s “passion” for the battle royale, admitting he doesn’t have to be so caring about it.

Over the last few months, NICKMERCS has taken his Apex Legends game up a notch, moving from just dominating in casual and ranked games to actually competing against professionals.

The FaZe Clan star has been going toe-to-toe with some of the best players around in ALGS play, as his Tripods squad looks at home in the esports scene.

While he could easily not focus on grinding the battle royale, given his popularity on Twitch, Nick has repeatedly spoken about just how into the competitive side of the game he is. That’s drawn praise, and criticism, from fans. Though, his fellow pros are into it as well.

ImperialHal bigs up NICKMERCS’ passion for competitive Apex Legends

That includes ImperialHal, with whom Nick has enjoyed some banter over their respective skills. The TSM star was the latest to praise the Twitch streamer during a recent broadcast, admitting he has more “passion” than many pros who don’t do anything but play Apex.

“Passion. Imagine a millionaire, this guy does not have reason to care about performance in this game or his competitive performance at all. He has no reason to, but he has more passion than the majority of professional players, and how fucking pathetic is that,” Hal said after watching Nick’s speech on being disappointed with a second-place finish.

“He gets more viewers playing other games, he doesn’t need to play Apex. He gets less viewers playing Apex compared to like Warzone and shit.”

As is stands, Nick isn’t planning on ditching Apex anytime soon either. He’s spoken about not having much interest in playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 time and time again.

His Tripods squad isn’t all that far off making it through to the ALGS Split 1 playoffs for Season 15 either, so he’ll only be grinding harder the closer they get.