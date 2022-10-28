ImperialHal gets shameless Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Apex Legends pro players Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen decided to get a blatant cheater in pubs banned after realizing they were using an aimbot.

Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

While most of these cheaters can be found in Ranked, especially at the top tiers, some stray into pubs with the intention of racking up kills.

Many of these hackers are looking to unlock the 20 kill and 4k damage badges which are extremely easy to obtain with an aimbot.

Well, ImperialHal ran into one of these cheaters and after being eliminated by them, he decided to take revenge.

Respawn Entertainment The Apex Legends community wants to see Respawn improve the game’s anti-cheat.

ImperialHal serves justice to blatant cheater in Apex Legends

During a recent stream, ImperialHal decided to play some pubs instead of hopping into Ranked like he usually does.

After taking a gunfight with an enemy Pathfinder, Hal immediately realized something was wrong and suspected his opponent was cheating.

Using Horizon Tactical to get the high ground, the TSM pro was wiped out in an instant and after spectating his foe, it was clear they were cheating.

Utilizing a G7 Scout, the enemy was locking onto opponents and not missing a single bullet. Well, instead of quitting and moving on to the next match, Hal decided to take action.

Contacting Security Analyst at Respawn Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford, the hacker was permanently banned live on stream.

Although Hal was pleased that the cheater had been suspended, he was left confused about why a player would use third-party software in a casual match: “out of all the things you could do, you’re cheating in a pub?”.

While a manual ban did the trick this time, Respawn needs to improve their anti-cheat so players like this are removed from matches more regularly.