Imperialhal explains why he wants Wingman nerfed in Apex Legends

Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘Imperialhal’ Dosen thinks the Wingman needs to be nerfed due to its overwhelming power in the early stages of a match.

While there are countless weapons to choose from in Apex Legends, there’s one that stands out from the crowd as the highlight-reel maker, and that’s the Wingman.

This heavy ammo pistol is capable of dealing massive damage and wiping out squads in an instant if you hit your shots. Dealing 45 damage to the body and a whopping 97 for a headshot, it’s a deadly weapon that rewards players with pinpoint aim.

Of course, this means the Wingman is more powerful at the higher tiers of Ranked, as the players competing are more likely to land their shots.

As a result of this, some of these highly-skilled players have begun to ask whether the Wingman needs a nerf, and one of them is ImperialHal.

ImperialHal thinks Wingman is too powerful early game

During his March 1 stream, one of Hal’s squadmates brought up the Wingman and how powerful the weapon is in the early stages of a match.

They mentioned that a solution could be nerfing the pistol or potentially putting it in the care package. Hal agreed with this idea but did go on to say that he thinks the Wingman is the only fun weapon to use in the game.

As a result, nerfing the gun may take it out of the meta completely, especially considering that the Wingman is only strong if you can land your shots.

So, although pros and top-tier players may think the gun needs a nerf, it’s unlikely casual and average tier Ranked players agree.

Despite this, Hal and his squad were specifically talking about the Wingman’s power in the early stages of the match just after a drop, and how often the gun can be found as loot.

Instead of a nerf, there’s always the option of reducing its spawn rate on the map slightly, making the pistol harder to find just after a drop.

However, as the Wingman is relatively balanced for casual players, it’s unlikely Respawn will be looking to nerf the iconic gun anytime soon.