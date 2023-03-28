ImperialHal explains why he doesn’t have high hopes for iiTzTimmy’s Apex Legends squad

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen doesn’t have high expectations for Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An’s return to pro play in Apex Legends, as he believes the 100 Thieves streamer needs to make a change to his squad already.

Given that Apex Legends has a pretty impressive Ranked play system, streamers and content creators are able to rub shoulders with some of the best players around – if they grind for it.

As a result, we’ve seen Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff make the leap into ALGS play with his Tripods squad, and iiTzTimmy has also gone toe-to-toe with some of the best pro players around.

Timmy had previously been trying to compete in Apex under the Golden Guardians and Team Yeesh banners, but stepped away for his mental health, as well as having a number of computer problems.

ImperialHal reveals change iiTzTimmy’s Apex Legends squad needs already

He has been making his return in the Challenger Circuit Split 2, and has naturally caught the eye of some Apex Legends pros. That includes ImperialHal, who was quizzed on his thoughts about Timmy’s potential.

“I think him playing Pro gives him a purpose,” Hal said. “Him competing is his next thing but if he wants to take it serious, he shouldn’t be playing with Lyric, no offense. He needs to be playing with an IGL.

“He needs to be playing with someone that is better than Timmy. He needs to find someone who is better than Timmy or himself, whatever, so he can be IGL and learn. Osivien is fine but I just think that it shouldn’t be Timmy and Lyric. That team would not do well, in my opinion.”

The TSM star noted that it is “hard” for the 100 Thieves member to find someone who fits that criteria, given that he’d likely be eyeing someone who plays in pro league, and they likely wouldn’t want to step down a level.

Timmy’s squad is playing under the tag of ‘The Dojo’ for this Challengers split, and it remains to be seen if they’ll take Hal’s advice on board.