ImperialHal claims Apex Legends’ new legend Seer is “really broken”

TSM Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen claims the upcoming addition to the Apex Legends roster, Seer, seems “really broken” on paper.

Apex Legends Season 9 is drawing to its end, and that means all eyes have turned on what lies ahead in Season 10.

The new legend, Seer, is at the centerpiece of all the attention, especially after fears that he’s going to be overpowered.

The consensus is that his tactical ability, ‘Focus of Attention,’ is like Bloodhound’s ‘Eye of the Allfather’ but stronger. In addition to marking enemies and revealing their location and health for eight seconds, it also interrupts item usage and revives.

However, ImperialHal is more focused on the fact the new legend seems “broken.”

He summarized his thoughts in a tweet, saying, “These Apex Legends developers really thought it was a good idea to put a silence and a wallhack on a tactical ability.”

These mf Apex Devs really thought it was a good idea to put a SILENCE and a WALL HACK on a tactical ability 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 FUCK [email protected] SHHSDHSHE DHDBDBDBDHEB — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@TSM_ImperialHal) July 26, 2021

He elaborated on his point while streaming, saying, “Looking at the patch notes and how they describe abilities, it seems really broken. Being able to wallhack somebody and stop someone from healing is pretty f**king broken.”

He did admit that it’s impossible to know for sure until he plays him. However, he still believes all the signs point towards him being overpowered.

ImperialHal has been vocal about developers ignoring his and other players’ feedback and concerns in the past. It will be interesting to see whether they take his thoughts on board this time around.

Keep in mind, though, that Respawn already played down fears that Seer could make Bloodhound obsolete. We’ll have to wait and see how it looks as the new season draws closer.