iiTzTimmy questions if Apex Legends is “dying” as players complain of stale Season 15

Apex Legends Season 15 is not even a month old yet, but there is a growing sense of ‘staleness’ being complained about in the community, sparking Apex streamer iiTzTimmy to ask if the game is “dying.”

Released in February 2019, Apex Legends started strong and has continued to be one of the pre-eminent battle royale games globally, with massive player bases in the US, Europe and Japan especially.

Each new season brings a new Legend, and sometimes even a brand new map, such was the case in Season 15 – but it’s not been enough to satisfy many players.

With new releases like Warzone 2, Overwatch 2 and God of War stealing some of the attention too, Apex is having a bit of a downturn in interest, it would seem. But is Apex really dying?

Is Apex Legends dying?

This was the question posed by popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy, who received a very mixed bag of responses from the community.

Fellow streamer and 100 Thieves member NiceWigg argued that the game is just experiencing an “extreme rough patch” and that all BRs have their downturns.

Others replied that Apex “definitely isn’t dying yet – but it will if they don’t fix some of the issues with the game.”

Gamer and music engineer Alex Tumay said it was simply the natural ebb and flow of a live-service game’s life cycle.

What about how many people are playing Apex Legends? Well, according to Steam data (the only platform where player numbers are public), November hasn’t changed much in terms of average players, at 170,000 vs 172,000 in October.

However, considering November had a new season launch, this number isn’t actually great. Previous months with new seasons typically see a boost in players.

One major complaint has been the ranked system, which received no changes in the Season 15 patch notes. Considering many streamers play ranked, this could have hurt streaming and viewership numbers too.

With a holiday-themed event around the corner, and more events after that in Season 15, there are plenty of opportunities for Respawn to attract players back, or new players to join.

Season 16 of Apex Legends will start on February 14.