iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part

Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him.

Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.

Despite this, the feature that’s getting the most attention is Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom which has countless unique animations and rare interactions.

The Ambush Master’s mythic collectible has received a positive reception from the community, but a lot of players are keen to see the verdict from their favorite streamers.

Well, iitzTimmy finally got his hands on Seer’s Heirloom on a recent stream and although he was impressed, there’s one aspect of it that “makes no sense” to him.

Respawn Entertaiment Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event ends on January 24.

iitzTimmy gives final verdict on Seer’s Heirloom

During a recent stream, iitzTimmy finally got his hands on Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom and tested out all the animations for his viewers.

Describing the sickles as “clean” and “cool”, Timmy was extremely impressed with the melee interactions.

Moving onto the inspect animations, the rose petal and spinning blades left Timmy saying “wow” and even pushed him to admit that “this Heirloom is really good”.

However, for him, the drawing aspect of the Showstoppers “makes no sense” and doesn’t fit the theme of the rest of the Heirloom.

While the mythic item has a combination of different sketches, it felt a little “random” to him for Seer to just pull out a pad and pen.

Although that part of the Heirloom left Timmy confused, it’s clear he was impressed with the Heirloom overall. Despite this, he did take the time to mention that he thinks Seer will get nerfed now his Showstoppers have been released.