iiTzTimmy explains how playing Valorant made him “unstoppable” in Apex Legends

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has explained how playing Valorant has improved his skills on Apex Legends and made him “unstoppable” in gunfights.

iiTzTimmy is one of the most popular content creators in the Apex Legends community, with 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.4 million Twitch followers.

Whether it’s his highlight reel plays, incredible Ranked challenges, or helpful tips for players, Timmy’s streams never fail to entertain his viewers.

Despite primarily playing Apex, Timmy also enjoys the more tactical and precise gameplay of Valorant.

According to him, his time on Riot’s FPS has given him an “unstoppable” mindset on Apex and allowed him to play more aggressively.

Riot Games iiTzTimmy has 2.4 million followers on Twitch.

iiTzTimmy claims Valorant has improved his Apex skills

During a recent stream, iiTzTimmy took the time to explain how Valorant has helped improve at Apex Legends.

The talented FPS player revealed that in Valorant if “you’re ever afraid, then you’re not going to win the fight”.

So, playing Riot’s tactical shooter has given him a massive “confidence boost” in his own ability when approaching gunfights.

While he used to be “nervous” before, he now feels “unstoppable” in high-pressure situations which allows him to “push everything” and play extremely aggressively.

While a lot of players are constantly focused on honing their gun skills and mastery of a Legend, mindset and confidence are two factors that often get overlooked.

If there’s no doubt in your mind about winning a gunfight, you’re more likely to come out on top and outplay your opponent.

So if you’re struggling to trust yourself in high-pressure situations, it may be worth hopping on Valorant like Timmy, where skirmishes are decided by a single bullet, and your aim has to be pinpoint accurate.