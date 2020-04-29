How wall-climbing in Apex Legends can trick your opponents

There’s a sneaky trick a lot of Apex Legends players have been using that can quickly turn the tide of a battle with a creative use for the wall climbing mechanic.

Respawn gave its players a battle royale where creative movement goes highly rewarded, especially if you’re constantly mixing up your approach in a single engagement. A lot of the time, the way you maneuver around boulders, buildings and the overall battlefield can outright win you a fight.

Wall-climbing is typically used to make that final leap over an edge, scale small barriers, or make a last-ditch escape. But it could also be used for offensive tactics that make great use of misdirection.

Pros in the past like Brandon ‘Aceu’ Win have shown how wall-climbing can net a quick kill. Though it takes some practice and a bit of luck to pull off, it can be easily added to anyone’s arsenal.

A gameplay clip from user ‘DSTRYT’ showed how simple it is to bait an eager opponent into a trap. In the opening moments of a match, the player started shooting at an opponent with nothing but a P2020.

As anyone would assume, DSTRYT was an easy target to rush since they had nothing but a pistol to defend themselves with.

That’s when our Pathfinder retreated behind a corner, knowing that the enemy Wattson would probably start the pursuit for what they thought would be an easy kill.

Instead of running away, however, the player started climbing up the wall to nowhere.

Though they didn’t have a ledge or second floor to climb on, the delay tactic allowed for two things: disappearing out of the opponent’s sight and letting the opponent push pass them leaving their back exposed.

After landing, it was a simple matter of capping off the bamboozle with a kill added to their tally.

Though it was a cheeky kill, we’ve seen numerous instances in Apex where aim and abilities are outdone by better positioning.

Knowing about this tactic with wall-climbing can definitely let Apex Legends players snag a quick frag or prevent their own demise by knowing the signs of a bamboozle before it happens.