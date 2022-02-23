Team Tfue wins $50K Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown: Final results

Twitch just put up $50,000 for its Apex Legends NA Showdown that featured the likes of NICKMERCS, Snip3down, and plenty more. While it was Team Tfue that took out the overall win, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of how the event unfolded.
- Tfue, skittlecakes, & sloth win $15K first place prize.
- 9v9 Control Showcase influenced prizing.
- 2 games on World’s Edge & Storm Point each, last game on Olympus
Some of the biggest names in the Apex scene just hit the private lobbies to see who among them was the true Apex Predator. The Twitch Rivals event followed the ALGS point scoring system that takes into account kills earned and overall placement.
While every team walked away with something to their name, squads were all chasing the $15,000 first-place award and bragging rights over their fellow broadcasters. Here’s how it played out.
Apex Legends Twitch Rivals placements (Top 10)
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize
|1st
|Team Tfue
|71
|$15,000
|2nd
|Team Snip3down
|48
|$9,000
|3rd
|Team HisandHersLive
|43
|$6,000
|4th
|Team GuhRL
|43
|$4,500
|5th
|Team sweetdreams
|37
|$3,000
|6th
|Team NICKMERCS
|36
|$1,500
|7th
|Team vickypalami
|32
|$1,500
|8th
|Team TiffaJessi
|31
|$900
|9th
|Team claraatwork
|29
|$900
|10th
|Team Albralelie
|28
|$900
Apex Legends Twitch Rivals stream
For fans wondering how to rewatch the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown, the full vod can be found on the official Twitch Rivals channel embedded below.
As always, this stream served as a hub to keep on top of the action. Though fans could also tune into their favorite player directly as all competitors were required to stream their POVs.
Apex Legends NA Showdown schedule
The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown took place on Tuesday, February 22 and dropped teams into a five-match series before an extra game of the Control LTM.
Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown format
The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown had a total of five games plus an extra map on Control.
The Control match was played on public matchmaking and it didn’t affect the positions or points of the Twitch Rivals event, but teams who won their LTM game unlocked a bigger prize payout at the end.
Aside from that, all games were in private lobbies with two games on two games on World’s Edge, 2 games on Storm Point, and one game on Olympus.
|Placement
|Points
|1st
|12
|2nd
|9
|3rd
|7
|4th
|5
|5th
|4
|6th-7th
|3
|8th – 10th
|2
|11th – 15th 1
|1
|16th – 20th
|0
*Each elimination = 1 point
Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown teams
|Teams
|Acie, Cris_snipes, Frexs
|Albralelie, KwlaBear, PVPX
|claraatwork, wherearethemilfs, zachmazer
|DoryuuZ, pfitter, Skoit
|GuhRL, 2Kids1Stream, Kuzmei
|Hambino24, its_Eww, RuKaaFPS
|HisandHersLive, dooplex, Lion
|Janey, Dezignful, sharkubi
|LuluLuvely, Bronzeys, Kurt
|NICKMERCS, gent, Minkss
|Noko, MikeyDunkz, Stuhnii
|noobkingsmith, Apryze, ponzu_jpn
|PeachFPS, FunFPS, Mulvana
|Snip3down, Baronful, TheBcJ
|sweetdreams, drac,
LVL99_CATERPIE
|Tfue, skittlecakes, sloth
|TiffaJessi, mikkjeanne, TempestND
|TSM_ImperialHal, thatoneguyluca, Thekine
|vickypalami, MonsoonGG, Ninjayla
|VioletLex, ImMadness, marifruitjuice