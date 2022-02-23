Team Tfue wins $50K Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown: Final results

Twitch just put up $50,000 for its Apex Legends NA Showdown that featured the likes of NICKMERCS, Snip3down, and plenty more. While it was Team Tfue that took out the overall win, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of how the event unfolded.

Tfue, skittlecakes, & sloth win $15K first place prize.

9v9 Control Showcase influenced prizing.

2 games on World’s Edge & Storm Point each, last game on Olympus

Some of the biggest names in the Apex scene just hit the private lobbies to see who among them was the true Apex Predator. The Twitch Rivals event followed the ALGS point scoring system that takes into account kills earned and overall placement.

While every team walked away with something to their name, squads were all chasing the $15,000 first-place award and bragging rights over their fellow broadcasters. Here’s how it played out.

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals placements (Top 10)

Placement Team Points Prize 1st Team Tfue 71 $15,000 2nd Team Snip3down 48 $9,000 3rd Team HisandHersLive 43 $6,000 4th Team GuhRL 43 $4,500 5th Team sweetdreams 37 $3,000 6th Team NICKMERCS 36 $1,500 7th Team vickypalami 32 $1,500 8th Team TiffaJessi 31 $900 9th Team claraatwork 29 $900 10th Team Albralelie 28 $900

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals stream

For fans wondering how to rewatch the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown, the full vod can be found on the official Twitch Rivals channel embedded below.

As always, this stream served as a hub to keep on top of the action. Though fans could also tune into their favorite player directly as all competitors were required to stream their POVs.

Apex Legends NA Showdown schedule

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown took place on Tuesday, February 22 and dropped teams into a five-match series before an extra game of the Control LTM.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown format

The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown had a total of five games plus an extra map on Control.

The Control match was played on public matchmaking and it didn’t affect the positions or points of the Twitch Rivals event, but teams who won their LTM game unlocked a bigger prize payout at the end.

Aside from that, all games were in private lobbies with two games on two games on World’s Edge, 2 games on Storm Point, and one game on Olympus.

Placement Points 1st 12 2nd 9 3rd 7 4th 5 5th 4 6th-7th 3 8th – 10th 2 11th – 15th 1 1 16th – 20th 0

*Each elimination = 1 point

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown teams