How to watch Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Metamorphosis

Respawn will be giving fans a closer look into Apex Legends with a new Stories from the Outlands, and fans have been suspecting that there could be a new Legend announced during the premier.

Apex Legends has been seen massive growth over the years, and Respawn Entertainment has been consistently incorporating aspects of Apex’s lore within the game.

Producing the Stories from the Outlands series has been one of Respawn’s best projects over the years, and these short videos are designed to engage fans in some of the backstories and new content coming to the game.

Now, they’ve announced a brand new video premiering soon, and there’s been an ample amount of speculation that this could lead to a new Legend being revealed!

How to watch the Stories from the Outlands: Metamorphosis

Tune in tomorrow, July 19, at 8AM PT to see the latest in our Stories from the Outlands series: Metamorphosis. 🦋: https://t.co/jERIIupEh4 pic.twitter.com/rLaBV84cPY — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 18, 2021

If you’re looking to tune into the brand new Stories from the Outlands, then you better mark your calendars as the date is quickly approaching. Announced on social media, the new video will be premiering live on YouTube on July 9, 2021, and can be watched at the following times worldwide:

8 AM PST

11 AM EST

4 PM BST

5 PM CEST

With fans heavily speculating that there’ll be a new character revealed during this video, there’s already been a flurry of teasers within the game that players can complete, that give some indication into a new Legend.

These have come in the form of in-game teasers that EA has placed around the map for players to find, and hopefully, this new video will give us a bit of insight into the new Legend coming with Season 10.

A new agent is always an exciting time to dive into Apex, after all, it introduces a potentially ground-breaking meta within the game, and a whole new play style can be masterminded with these new agents.