How to watch Apex Legends Season 5 launch trailer

Apex Legends Season 5 is officially on the way, and Respawn is rolling out a brand new launch trailer to kick things off on May 5.

Fans have been patiently waiting weeks for the beginning of Season 5 along with the arrival of the latest legend Loba, who we've slowly gotten to know a little better in the weeks leading up to the big kickoff.

It's already been revealed that Season 5 will be known as "Fortune's Favor" and besides letting us finally play as Loba, it will also bring an updated Battle Pass, Ranked Series, and more new content.

Advertisement

When is the Apex Legends Season 5 launch trailer?

Airing live on YouTube, the Season 5 Apex Legends Launch Trailer is set to kick off at 10AM PST on May 5.

The broadcast will be live on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel before S5 officially kicks off on May 12.

Read More: Bizarre Apex Legends glitch could hint at upcoming killcam addition

You can watch the Launch Trailer live right here on the viewer below, when the time comes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwp429eqER4

Advertisement

What's new in Apex Legends Season 5?

Loba

Finally, after weeks of leaks, speculation, and rumors, Loba has finally been confirmed as the new Legend for Season 5. Her reveal trailer, 'Legacy of a Thief,' provided a glimpse of her long journey from an orphan to a professional thief. Now, she's back to get revenge on Revenant, who killed her parents when she was a girl.

Read More: Apex Legends Wraith portal glitch lets knocked players run around

While we don't know what her abilities will officially be, previous leaks suggested that they will follow the character's themes of thievery and stealth, which should add a nice twist to the Apex Games.

Advertisement

Season Quests

Along with Season 5, developers will also be introducing Season Quests, a new way for players to earn rewards: "Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest. Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded."

It's not clear yet how these Quests will work, but we should find out more information about what objectives they will require during the Launch Trailer. The feeling so far is that they will be long-form challenges that players will have to work towards all season long, so it will be exciting to see whether or not that's the case.