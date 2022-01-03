How to watch Apex Legends Season 12 Stories from the Outlands

Apex Legends Season 12 is fast-approaching, and to add to the hype, Respawn is dropping the next installment of the Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands series. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apex Legends Season 11 is still underway. However, Season 12 is expected to kick off on February 8, and players can’t wait to see what’s in store. Leaks are suggesting a new legend, Maggie, could be on the cards.

Before that happens, though, Respawn is building the hype by releasing a new Stories from the Outlands episode. If you want to know where and how to watch the much-anticipated premiere, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Season 12 Stories from the Outlands: Gridiron

The next Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands episode kicks off on January 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET/4 PM GMT.

You can check out the stream embedded below.

It’s called ‘Gridiron,’ which is the name of Bangalore’s home planet. Fans suspect it’s going to revolve around her – especially considering her backstory hasn’t been explored in much detail yet.

There’s also information floating around that it will run for eight minutes, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

If that ends up being true, it will be much longer than the previous episode, which was three and a half minutes.

If previous episodes are anything to go by, there’s a good chance that the next legend will make an appearance.

This could confirm whether it will be Maggie or someone else. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, it’s going to be a blast, and fans can’t wait to see what else it might reveal about Season 12.