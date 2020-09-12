How to watch Apex Legends ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs: stream & schedule

After months of intense competitive action, the Apex Legends Global Series Summer Circuit Playoffs are finally upon us, and we've got everything you need to watch the $300,000+ event live.

The ALGS Summer Circuit takes place on September 12-13, holding four regional tournaments during this event for the Americas, EMEA, APAC North and APAC South regions.

The online event boasts a prize pool of $388,000 USD, which will be shared across its four regional competitions. The best teams of each area will clash it out, with the squads that have the most points during the Playoffs taking the crown.

ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs stream

The ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs are being broadcasted live on the official Apex Legends Twitch channel, which we've included below for your convenience.

Schedule

Saturday, September 12 - Day 1

Regional Tournament Schedule APAC North (concluded) 2:00 AM PT / 5:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM BST / 6:00 PM JST Americas 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM BST

Sunday September 13 - Day 2

Regional Tournament Schedule APAC South 9:00 PM PT (Sep 12) / 12:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM BST / 2:00 PM AEST EMEA 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST

Tournament Format

ALGS Summer Circuit Playoffs features tournaments in Super Regions. Each team in each region must earn points through kills and placements in games. The team with the most victories and kills will earn standing points that will lead them higher up in tournament placements.

Point Distribution Place Points Kill Points 1 per kill 1st 12 2nd 9 3rd 7 4th 5 5th 4 6 - 7th 3 8 - 10th 2 11 - 15th 1 16- 20th 0

As for the prize pool, each regional tournament features a share of the overall prize pool, which all vary in number. The APAC North competition has concluded with Blackbird Ventus coming in first place, T1 in second, and OP.GG Sports in third.

We will continue to update this hub as more results and tournament placings coming in.