How to watch Apex Legends ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers with NICKMERCS, iiTzTimmy, & more

Some top names on Twitch have qualified for the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Last Chance Qualifiers, including Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An. Here’s how you can tune in to the matches.

The ALGS is the pinnacle of competition in Apex Legends, with only the very best teams and players in the world qualifying to fight it out for glory and their share of the prize money.

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) is exactly as it says: the last chance for players to prove they belong in the ALGS and can really hang with the elite Apex Legends competition.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the ALGS LCQ.

ALGS Last Chance Qualifier stream & schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ALGS LCQ’s will be streamed on the official PlayApex Twitch channel, as embedded above, but you could also tune into your favorite streamers’ channels to watch from their POV.

Read More: ALGS Pro League 2022 Split 2

Matches kick off on Saturday, April 16, and end on Sunday, April 17. The ten teams with the most points at the end of the weekend will move on to LCQ 2, from which the top 2 teams will qualify for the ALGS 2022 Championship.

ALGS Last Chance Qualifier format

LCQ 1 will see the top 20 seeded teams in the Winners Bracket and the bottom 10 in the Losers Bracket.

Advertisement

All teams will play Best of 6 matches, in custom lobbies against one another. At the end of each match, teams are awarded points based on kills and placements, and the top 10 move on to LCQ 2.

ALGS LCQ notable teams

Here is just a few of the notable teams competing in the Last Chance Qualifier 1, including those of NICKMERCS and iiTzTimmy:

Atlanta Premier: Crook, Ronn1e, Asura

Crook, Ronn1e, Asura TDG: GuhRL, durangolegend, Tony

GuhRL, durangolegend, Tony Wingman Season: Stuhni, Nokokopuffs, Xednim

Stuhni, Nokokopuffs, Xednim Tripods: NICKMERCS, Deeds, Lewda

NICKMERCS, Deeds, Lewda SHEEEEESH: NiceWigg, Apryze, iiTzTimmy

NiceWigg, Apryze, iiTzTimmy Void: Bliitzin, bborton, Antzii

You can find a full list of teams on the ALGS LCQ Liquipedia page.

Make sure to tune in to the LCQ on April 16 to see your favorite streamers and pros go head to head to try to qualify for the ALGS 2022 championship.