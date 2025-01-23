How to watch ALGS Championship Year 4: Stream, schedule and results

How to watch ALGS Championship Year 4: Stream, schedule and resultsALGS
The Year 4 Apex Legends Global Series championship is taking place in Sapporo, Japan, where the 40 best Apex teams in the world are competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool. Here’s how you can watch the event and keep up with the matches.
In the Year 3 finals, TSM took the glory, but so much has changed in the landscape of Apex esports since that event in September 2023.
While teams and players have changed a lot, the format of the event itself remains pretty much as it was last time around, with Apex’s unique ‘match point’ system in use again.
Keep up with all the action throughout the five-day event here, where we update the standings regularly.
ALGS Championship stream
The main stream for the event will be broadcast live on the Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels. The Twitch stream is embedded below.
If you want to earn the available Twitch drops, you will of course need to watch the matches on Twitch, and you can find how to link your accounts to claim the drops here.
Format
Group stage: Jan 29 – 30
The 40 teams will be split into four groups of ten. Each group will then play a single 6-game series against every other group. Their performance in the group stage games will determine where they land in the double-elimination bracket, up next.
These are the groups:
Bracket stage: Jan 31 – Feb 1
In the bracket stage, there will be 3 rounds, each an eight-match series: The Winner’s bracket, and two Loser’s bracket rounds. The bottom 10 teams from the Winner’s bracket will drop down to Loser’s round 2, while the bottom 10 teams from Loser’s round 1 will be eliminated. Bottom 10 from Loser’s round 2 are also then eliminated.
This way, 10 teams from the winners bracket, and 10 teams from loser’s bracket round 2 will advance to the finals.
Finals: Feb 2
In the finals, it’s all guns blazing until teams reach the 50-point threshold. Any team that crosses the 50-point mark activates their ‘match point’ and can win the tournament by finishing first place in a game (although not in the same game that they reached 50 points).
Schedule
As the event is held in Japan, the timezone certainly won’t be ideal for those watching from the US or Europe, with much of the event going very late into the small hours of the morning.
The team’s total kills in each game are displayed in brackets in the tables.
Group Stage Day 1: January 29
Group A vs Group B (7pm ET / 12am GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Group C vs Group D (11:15pm ET / 4:30 AM GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Group A vs Group D (3:30am ET / 8:30am GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Group Stage Day 2: January 30
Group A vs Group B (7pm ET / 12am GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Group C vs Group D (11:15pm ET / 4:30 AM GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Group A vs Group D (3:30am ET / 8:30am GMT)
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
Bracket Stage Day 1: January 31
Loser’s Bracket Round 1 (10 pm ET / 3am GMT)
|Standing
|Team
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
Game results
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
|Round 7
|Round 8
Bracket Stage Day 2: February 1
Winner’s Round 1 (9:15pm ET / 2:15am GMT)
|Standing
|Team
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
Game results
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
|Round 7
|Round 8
Loser’s Round 2 (2:45pm ET / 7:45am GMT)
|Standing
|Team
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
Game results
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
|Round 7
|Round 8
Finals: February 2
Finals (9:45pm ET / 2:45am GMT)
|Standing
|Team
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
Game results
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Round 6
|Round 7
|Round 8
ALGS Championship Year 4: Final standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money
|1
|$600,000
|2
|$320,000
|3
|$210,000
|4
|$170,000
|5
|$130,000
|6
|$100,000
|7
|$80,000
|8
|$60,000
|9
|$50,000
|10
|$40,000
|11
|$32,000
|12
|$30,000
|13
|$28,000
|14
|$26,000
|15
|$24,000
|16
|$22,000
|17
|$21,000
|18
|$20,000
|19
|$19,000
|20
|$18,000
|21
|N/A
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|N/A
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40