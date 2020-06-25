How to triple jump using Octane’s Launch Pad in Apex Legends

A clever trick with Octane’s Launch Pad in Apex Legends can allow players to fly even further, following his latest buffs in the Lost Treasure Collection Event patch, by using the momentum to perform a secret triple jump.

The high-speed daredevil Octane is known for his unique movement-based kit, which includes his Stim and Launch Pad abilities, to help him race around the map when looking for new opponents.

Advertisement

While the Legend recently received some buffs in the June 23 update, allowing players to double jump in the air after using his Ultimate, some Octane mains have managed to improve his movement even further with a secret triple jump.

On top of Octane’s new double jump, which can change your Legend’s course by switching direction in mid-air, players are now able to fly further by timing an extra jump just as they hit the ground.

Advertisement

The unusual trick, which was found by Reddit user u/spingo123, can seemingly be done with any of the Legends after they revealed a clip of some teammates performing the new jump as well.

“If you jump after you do a double jump off an Octane jump pad, you’ll get an extra, secondary high jump,” they explained.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

While we are yet to see what uses this trick might have, the third jump, which resembles a massive bunny hop, takes advantage of the momentum gained from the launch pad to get another little boost of speed and height.

Advertisement

However, it is still unclear whether or not Respawn intended to include this feature in the latest update and it may still be adjusted or removed in one of the upcoming patches.

This is not the only side effect that Octane’s latest set of buffs have brought about, as Respawn responded to another bug with his Stim ability, which can negate the slow-effect when equipping heals.

You can check out the rest of the Octane buffs as well as all of the other changes following the Lost Treasure Collection Event update, in our June 23 patch notes here.