How to Superglide in Apex Legends: Movement trick for faster & bigger slides

Superglides are a useful trick in Apex Legends that allow players to gain an extra boost of movement using ledges, but how do you perform them?

While gun skill is without a doubt the most important aspect of Apex Legends, movement isn’t far behind and there are countless tricks players use to enhance the way they get around the Outlands.

Although tap-strafing and bunny-hopping are perhaps the two most well-known techniques, Supergliding is another useful skill that is definitely worth learning.

Unlike basic movement, these tips can take a long time to fully master, so make sure you jump into the Firing Range and spend some time practicing before you take them into a match.

What are Superglides in Apex Legends?

Superglides are a movement technique that involves a player using a wall or ledge to gain a boost of forward momentum. This can be helpful when escaping an enemy squad or when you’re looking to outplay an opponent.

While the process for performing a Superglide is relatively simple, your timing has to be absolutely perfect to get the boost, so it can take a lot of practice to nail the trick every time.

How to Superglide in Apex Legends

First of all, you’ll want to head into the Firing Range and run down to the gaps between the ramps where the weapons are located. After that make sure your weapons are holstered and you’re ready to Superglide.

Next, just follow the simple steps below:

Approach the ledge or wall you want to boost off Climb the ledge until you reach the top Immediately press the crouch and jump input at the same time You should then be propelled forward, boosting you in the direction you were moving

As mentioned above, the process is incredibly simple but sometimes it can be easier to watch someone else execute the trick.

Well, luckily Apex streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn explained how to do a Superglide on a recent stream.

Remember, Supergliding is a skill that requires perfect timing, so pulling off the technique consistently will take a long time.

However, once it’s a part of your arsenal, you’ll be able to outmaneuver your opponents with ease and escape dangerous situations that would have usually got you killed.

