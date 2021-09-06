How to show FPS on Apex Legends: FPS counter on Steam & Origin

Game performance is key on Apex Legends if you’re going to keep up with the competition and take home as many wins as possible, so here’s exactly how to turn on your FPS counter on Steam and Origin.

There’s nothing worse than running into performance issues when playing a competitive FPS like Apex Legends. Even the slightest drop in frames can be the difference-maker when taking on an enemy squad in an intense gunfight.

While there are a number of tips and tricks you can utilize to improve your FPS, it’s important that you identify the issue and see exactly how much your frames are dropping.

The only way to do this is to enable a counter which is available for both Steam and Origin users. Luckily, the process for both clients is incredibly simple and will take you a few minutes at most to turn on.

Contents

How to turn on Apex Legends FPS counter for Origin

Tracking your frames in-game is key, especially when you’re tweaking your graphics settings to make sure you’re at peak performance. So, instead of switching it on from the in-game settings, you’ll need to head to your Origin client.

After that, follow these simple steps below and you’ll have your own FPS counter in no time:

Open Origin and click on your EA ID in the bottom left corner Head to Application Settings Navigate to the Origin In-Game tab Find the During Gameplay section Ensure the Display FPS Counter option is ticked Decide which corner you want the counter to appear on

Now, when you open Apex Legends, there should be an FPS counter on whichever side of the screen you selected.

How to turn on Apex Legends FPS counter for Steam

Luckily for Steam users, turning on the Apex Legends FPS counter is just as simple as Origin and follows a very similar set of steps. It’s worth noting that Steam even gives you the option to change the color of the FPS counter, making it easier to see in-game:

Open your Steam client Click Steam in the top left corner Head to Settings Navigate to the In-Game tab Find the In-Game FPS counter section and toggle it on

Keep in mind, after you’ve turned on your FPS counter, if you’re noticing your frames dropping significantly, it may be worth lowering your graphic settings.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to turn on your FPS counter in Apex Legends for both Steam and Origin users.

