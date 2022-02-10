How to play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips, more

Season 12 of Apex Legends has introduced the Rebel Warlord Mad Maggie to the Outlands. Equipped with a fire drill and a huge wrecking ball, Maggie is the perfect character for aggressive players who love putting pressure on their opponents.

Season 12 of Apex Legends has finally arrived and there’s a wealth of new content for the community to get stuck into.

Whether it’s the brand new 9v9 Control LTM, the revamped Olympus map, or even the incredible anniversary rewards, it’s safe to say Respawn has knocked it out of the park with Defiance.

However, it’s the arrival of Mad Maggie that’s getting most of the attention. With an aggressive kit centered around flushing enemies out of cover and hunting them down, Maggie is ideal for those who never shy away from a skirmish.

Although mastering her kit won’t be an easy task, those who put time into learning her abilities will be rewarded with a Legend that can rack up huge amounts of kills and thrive in any gunfight, no matter the odds.

How to use Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex Legends

Passive: Warlord’s Ire

Maggie’s Passive ability Warlord’s Ire temporarily highlights enemies she’s damaged, allowing her to track them for a short period of time after they’ve moved behind a wall or object.

On top of this, she’s also able to move faster while wielding a shotgun, giving her the ability to catch up with her enemies and eliminate them from a match.

Tactical: Riot Drill

Maggie’s Tactical ability Riot Drill is a fire drill that attaches itself to an obstacle and burns enemies on the other side. In total, the ability deals 160 damage over 9 seconds, and if it hits an enemy directly, it does 5 damage and bounces off them.

Keep in mind, the drill cannot be destroyed once it’s locked onto a wall and the size of the flame on the other side of an obstacle is determined by the thickness of the terrain.

Ultimate: Wrecking Ball

Maggie’s Ultimate ability Wrecking Ball allows her to throw a disruptive ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near any enemies in its path for a maximum of 20 damage.

It’s worth noting, the ball bounces off floors, ceilings, and walls and has a 90-second cooldown. When it comes to the speed boosters, they provide a 30% movement speed buff that lasts for 3 seconds.

Key tips & tricks for Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

1. Pay attention to your x-ray Passive

While Maggie’s x-ray ability is certainly not as powerful as Bloodhound’s scan, it is invaluable when attempting to predict what an enemy is going to do next.

It’s key that after tagging an opponent, you pay attention to Warlord’s Ire and look to pre-aim the position of your opponent. This will give you the best chance at coming out on top in a gunfight.

Rather than just noting the direction they’re heading, look to see if they’re healing, or even trying to hide in a corner. The information from her Passive is unbelievably useful, so make use of it and communicate with your team.

2. Always have a shotgun in your back pocket

Just like Rampart with LMGs, Maggie is a huge fan of shotguns and even gets a movement speed buff while one is equipped.

This means it’s always important to have one in your pocket to switch to on the fly, as the boosted speed will come in handy when pursuing opponents, or when you’re looking to escape a dangerous situation.

Combined with the speed pads from her Ultimate, Maggie can chase down any opponent, even an Octane.

3. Turn her Ultimate into a fireball

A simple trick has been discovered involving Maggie’s Ultimate and her Riot Drill Passive that allows her to the Wrecking Ball on fire. The technique is incredibly easy to perform and involves you shooting the Tactical into the ball once it’s been unleashed.

This will maximize the power of the Ultimate and even give it some AoE burn damage as it’s rolling through a set of enemies. Just remember, it’s best to practice this tip in the Firing Range and if you want to see it in action, check out our dedicated guide.

Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master the new Legend Mad Maggie.

