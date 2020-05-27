How to play in $500,000 Apex Legends GS Summer Circuit: dates, format, more

Respawn and EA have officially announced the Apex Legends Global Series Summer Circuit, which will pit some of the best players and squads from each global region against one another for the first time.

Over the last few months, the Apex Legends Online Tournaments have produced several leaderboard-topping teams for each region, and now the next level of the competition is finally here.

The ALGS Summer Circuit is a four-month series that will see these various regional powers battle it out for the first time head-to-head while vying for a spot in the September playoffs and a piece of the $500,000 prize pool.

ALGS Summer Circuit schedule

Since there will be fewer total teams for the Summer Circuit, EA has broken things up into four "Super Regional" groups: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America and South America (Americas), Greater Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand (APAC South), Japan and Korea (APAC North).

There will be four Super Regional tournaments and one "Last Chance" Qualifier over the summer before playoffs begin in September.

The ALGS Summer Circuit schedule is as follows:

TOURNAMENT DATE TIMES Super Regional 1 June 21 EMEA @ 5:45 PM BST Americas @ 3:45 PM PDT Super Regional 2 July 12 EMEA @ 5:45 PM BST Americas @ 3:45 PM PDT Super Regional 3 July 26 EMEA @ 5:45 PM BST Americas @ 3:45 PM PDT Super Regional 4 August 9 EMEA @ 5:45 PM BST Americas @ 3:45 PM PDT Last Chance Qualifiers August 16 Europe @ 5:45 PM BST North America @ 3:45 PM PDT Playoffs - Day 1 September 12 TBA Playoffs - Day 2 September 13 TBA

All of the ALGS tournaments and playoffs will be streamed on Apex's official YouTube and you can watch all the action live on the game's official Twitch channel as well, which we've included below.

How to enter Apex Legends GS Summer Circuit

If you're interested in signing up to compete, registration for the first Regional Stages begins on June 9. This phase of the competition begins on June 20 and is open to all eligible players who have achieved Gold IV Rank on PC, in Series 4 Split 1, by June 18. If you make the cut and want to test your stuff, you can register here.

The first-place playoff teams in the Americas and EMEA regions will each take home $36,000 in the Fall, while the top APAC squads will earn a cool $15,000. With that kind of money on the line, we're looking forward to what should be an entertaining season of top-level competitive Apex.