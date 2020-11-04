How to play Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & tricks - Dexerto

Horizon is the latest Legend to join the roster of characters in Apex Legends for Season 7. Her abilities give her some of the most diverse movement options we’ve ever seen in-game. Let’s check out some tips and tricks that’ll help you master and improve your play on Horizon.

Season 7 is set to bring a wealth of changes and updates to Apex Legends. It’s fair to say Respawn have gone all out, with a new map and Legend being added into the game.

The new Legend, Horizon, was first revealed to us on October 13 inside the firing range. Now, she’s set to enter Apex Legends in Season 7 as a mobile character capable of attacking enemies from multiple angles.

Horizon’s Abilities

As with any Legend in Apex, Horizon has three unique abilities she can use to eliminate the competition – Spacewalk (Passive), Gravity Lift (Tactical) and Black Hole (Ultimate).

Passive ability: Spacewalk – Increases air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Increases air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit. Tactical ability: Gravity Lift – Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.

Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit. Ultimate ability: Black Hole – Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it, and hits them with a graviton blast at the end.

At a glance, it’s obvious the majority of Horizon’s kit revolves around her movement and her ability to utilise vantage points no other Legend can reach.

Make the most of her passive

Horizon’s passive at first may appear to be relatively insignificant. However, when used properly it can provide players with an enormous advantage over their opponents.

Of course, her passive is great when paired with Gravity Lift, providing her with enhanced weapon stability whilst floating in mid-air.

It’s key to remember her passive also negates the weapon animation experienced by other characters when falling from a height. This means in certain gunfights or when pushing an opponent from a high vantage point, Horizon can maintain her rate of fire when hitting the ground. Therefore, her momentum when dropping into gunfights is immense and incomparable to any other Legend.

Use Gravity Lift effectively

Horizon’s Gravity Lift is one of those abilities that will take time for Apex players to truly master. The ability gives her movement capabilities that will consistently catch opponents off-guard. Finding unique angles and vantage points when approaching gunfights will separate the great Horizon players from the good.

As a result of her passive, the Gravity Lift can be combined with a slide to propel you directly into a fight at speed. This is a great way to pressure an opponent and take control of a gunfight.

Of course, the Gravity Lift has defensive capabilities as well. Horizon can use the ability to disengage out of sticky situations and prepare to head back into battle.

Using the ultimate to push

Horizon’s ultimate is ideal for pushing an area filled with camping opponents. The ult will root them out of their hiding spots and force them to move.

This ability can be combined with a series of grenades from your squad to secure some hard to avoid damage on your opponents before a push. On top of that, keep in mind that Wattson’s ultimate will consume Horizon’s robot before it turns into a black hole.

Overall, Horizon is an ideal Legend for players who love to use movement to their advantage and are willing to use her momentum to surprise and overwhelm over their opponents.