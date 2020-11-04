 How to play Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & tricks - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

How to play Horizon in Apex Legends: Abilities, tips & tricks

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:06

by Alex Garton

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Horizon is the latest Legend to join the roster of characters in Apex Legends for Season 7. Her abilities give her some of the most diverse movement options we’ve ever seen in-game. Let’s check out some tips and tricks that’ll help you master and improve your play on Horizon.

Season 7 is set to bring a wealth of changes and updates to Apex Legends. It’s fair to say Respawn have gone all out, with a new map and Legend being added into the game.

The new Legend, Horizon, was first revealed to us on October 13 inside the firing range. Now, she’s set to enter Apex Legends in Season 7 as a mobile character capable of attacking enemies from multiple angles.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities give her incredible movement options.

Horizon’s Abilities

As with any Legend in Apex, Horizon has three unique abilities she can use to eliminate the competition – Spacewalk (Passive), Gravity Lift (Tactical) and Black Hole (Ultimate).

  • Passive ability: Spacewalk – Increases air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical ability: Gravity Lift – Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.
  • Ultimate ability: Black Hole – Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it, and hits them with a graviton blast at the end.

At a glance, it’s obvious the majority of Horizon’s kit revolves around her movement and her ability to utilise vantage points no other Legend can reach.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s passive provides her with incredible momentum when dropping on a squad.

Make the most of her passive

Horizon’s passive at first may appear to be relatively insignificant. However, when used properly it can provide players with an enormous advantage over their opponents.

Of course, her passive is great when paired with Gravity Lift, providing her with enhanced weapon stability whilst floating in mid-air.

It’s key to remember her passive also negates the weapon animation experienced by other characters when falling from a height. This means in certain gunfights or when pushing an opponent from a high vantage point, Horizon can maintain her rate of fire when hitting the ground. Therefore, her momentum when dropping into gunfights is immense and incomparable to any other Legend.

Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is set to arrive alongside Horizon in Season 7.

Use Gravity Lift effectively

Horizon’s Gravity Lift is one of those abilities that will take time for Apex players to truly master. The ability gives her movement capabilities that will consistently catch opponents off-guard. Finding unique angles and vantage points when approaching gunfights will separate the great Horizon players from the good.

As a result of her passive, the Gravity Lift can be combined with a slide to propel you directly into a fight at speed. This is a great way to pressure an opponent and take control of a gunfight.

Of course, the Gravity Lift has defensive capabilities as well. Horizon can use the ability to disengage out of sticky situations and prepare to head back into battle.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s ultimate can be used with a grenade to secure some guaranteed damage on an opponent.

Using the ultimate to push

Horizon’s ultimate is ideal for pushing an area filled with camping opponents. The ult will root them out of their hiding spots and force them to move.

This ability can be combined with a series of grenades from your squad to secure some hard to avoid damage on your opponents before a push. On top of that, keep in mind that Wattson’s ultimate will consume Horizon’s robot before it turns into a black hole.

Overall, Horizon is an ideal Legend for players who love to use movement to their advantage and are willing to use her momentum to surprise and overwhelm over their opponents.

Apex Legends

What’s in Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass? All tiers & rewards

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:29 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:07

by David Purcell
Apex Legends Season 7 Battle pass and rewards
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have now confirmed what will be included in the Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass, including rewards, a new Wraith skin, and more. 

The game developers have been hyping up the next major update for some time now, with Horizon being the new legend and a number of new outfits having been shown off in the gameplay trailer.

Coming as part of the next big patch will be a number of new features, all of which will be explained in this post.

It’s worth also noting that battle pass progression is changing in Season 7. You will now need to earn stars to progress, with 10 stars equalling 1 level. You can earn more stars by completing daily and weekly challenges.

Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass trailer

Respawn posted the trailer on November 4, revealing tons of items can be unlocked in our new journey to Olympus – the game’s new map.

Apex Legends Season 7 full rewards tiers list

Below is a full list of of rewards available for all tiers in the S7 Battle Pass, confirmed on the official website.

Tiers 1-10

Tiers 11-22

Tiers 23-33

Tiers 34-45

Tiers 46-58

Tiers 59-69

Tiers 70-80

Tiers 81-92

Tiers 93-110

93-98 tiers in Apex Legends

Battle Pass skins and weapon wraps

The official web post for the Battle Pass says: “Immediately unlock the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection when you pick up the Battle Pass, along with three new Legend skins!

Battle through the remaining 100 levels to earn the rest of the rewards including Legendary items like the High Class Wraith, Fast Fashion Octane, and the Reactive Cutting Edge R99.”

Apex Legends Battle Pass skins
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s some of the Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass skins.

On top of that, there’s also new things to buy as part of the update. These can be seen below and well as the prices for each.

Apex Legends

New sprays and skydive emotes

One of the more interesting changes to come this season is merely a cosmetic one, really, as the Season 7 patch will introduce new ways to spray and dive.

This was seen in the main Battle Pass trailer, though here’s a reminder of how it looks in-game for each.

Apex Legends sprays and skydives
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends sprays and skydives are changing to mark our arrival at Olympus.

Free rewards

As well as those tiers of rewards, new sprays, skins and skydive emotes will be a small set of free bonuses too. These include a new Wraith skin, five Apex Legends packs, and a Season 7 win tracker that can be used by all legends.

Apex Legends free rewards
Respawn Entertainment
These things can be claimed in Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 kicks off on November 4, 2020 and if this Battle Pass is anything to go by – it’s going to be a good one!