How to open Apex Legends loot bunker 3 and view secret Crypto message

Following the July 7 Apex Legends update, a new hidden bunker has apparently been unlocked on the King’s Canyon map, so let's take a look at how to get inside and what you’ll find once you’re in there.

The popular battle royale game appears to be going from strength to strength in recent times, with millions of players pouring into the arena since Season 5 started up. When the first and second loot bunkers sprung their doors open, players were left wondering about a third, and it looks like their wish of getting inside yet another location has come true.

Much like the first two, bunker three is very similar in that it also carries a lot of valuable loot, and getting inside isn't too difficult as long as you follow the steps below, courtesy of YouTuber DAminOOs.

How to get inside Apex Legends loot bunker 3

Boot up Apex Legends and jump into Kings Canyon. From there, head over to the valley just south of Artillery. Land next to the round hatch and interact with the button at the front. The door should then swing upon, for you and teammates to enter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjqQz4ED2dw

Where exactly is the third Apex Legends loot bunker?

The video above reveals that the entrance to this new hidden location can be found near the foot of the large mountain ridge that sits directly south of Artillery and slightly northwest of the Capacitor.

Crypto's second secret message

Along with all of the loot stashed away in the third bunker, we also uncover the second of three "secret messages" to Crypto from his long-lost sister Mila, the first one being found in the second unlocked loot bunker. This message can be viewed with Crypto's Drone by flying it through some vents in the third bunker.

The first teaser revealed more background about the fight that separated the two, and now Mila has explained what happened to her specifically after they were split up and a possible hint at where she's being held.

"They threw me in a room, they questioned me, they wanted to know about the algorithm, how he found it, then they wanted to know about you, and you really pissed them off." Mila reveals. "I didn't tell them anything, so they said they were going to move me to secure location."

What else is inside Apex Legends loot vault 3?

There will be a guaranteed Golden weapon drop there, but so far the only weapon reported to have been found is the Sentinel. This doesn't rule out the possibility of other, high-level snipers also showing up, though.

With the word now out, just like the first and second ones, this bunker's location is likely to be a hot starting drop area for many players, so don't dilly-dally around if you want a piece of that prime loot.

The only way to find out if that's true, however, is to land there in-game and see what happens! Hopefully, you'll be the one who escapes with the gold.