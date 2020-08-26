How to master the Hemlok in Apex Legends: Damage, recoil pattern, more

Picking up the Hemlok AR in Apex Legends has never felt better than in Season 6, with buffs launching it right into the meta. Here, we run through some tips and tricks you can utilize to take advantage.

Although you might be tempted to opt for the easy-as-pie R-301, the burst fire Hemlok can be one of the most deadly in the Apex Games, especially if it falls into the right hands.

If you're wondering about damage stats, spray patterns, and other things related to the Hemlok – we've got you covered. So, there's a lot to run through, so let's jump right into the guide and hopefully help you get better when using it.

Hemlok damage stats in Apex Legends

Not every weapon you pick up in Apex Legends has the ability to switch from Burst to Single Shot, although the Hemlok is in that category. Regular players will know this already, but one thing that impacts is the damage stats for the gun. That explains why we have two sets of figures to work with, as seen in the table above – courtesy of the Apex Legends Gamepedia page.

While the damage may be higher using bursts, the accuracy far increases with Single Shot. Keep that in mind when you're jumping into games. The Burst does, however, have a shots to kill tally of around two to three if you land them in decent areas of the target. With just a few mags, you can wipe out an entire Trio if you play your cards right.

Against players with no shield, your opponent could be down in less than half a second with Burst fire. Equipped with a Level 3 or Level 4 shield, even then they could be down and out in just over a second.

Hemlok recoil pattern in Apex Legends

One thing that places the Hemlok AR into the higher tier of Apex Legends weapons, as of Season 6, is the buffs it has received on its recoil pattern. If you thought you had to switch to Single Shot in previous seasons, think again. The accuracy of this weapon in short to medium distances is super impressive.

Things can move fast when opponents are running all around you in Kings Canyon or World's Edge, although if you take a moment to hit the trigger a few times with this gun you will see how the spray pattern works.

It moves up and down very quickly. Best way to approach it, for accuracy, is to fire, wait for the recoil to come back down and spray again. Be efficient with your rounds here and you might have the most deadly weapon around to work with.

As you might expect, Single Shot mode will increase accuracy even further and the recoil will be very little – if any. The setback here is that damage per hit is lower, so it's a tradeoff.

Apex Legends Hemlok: Ammo and best attachments

As you might know already, the Hemlok takes Heavy Ammo in Apex Legends. If you see a load of it on the floor while looting, be sure to pick some up for the battle ahead. You wouldn't want to run into another team and come up short because you've ran out of shots to take.

If you can knock out opponents in one or two hits, that's great, though you're going to need to extend the ammo capacity of your rifle.

Without any attachments, your Hemlok has just 18 bullets per round, so expect to be reloading a great deal until you find an Extended Mag. When it has a Level 3 Extended Mag, that takes you right up to 30 bullets in each magazine.

With that amount of firepower, you have the potential to take out full teams of opponents with the current buffs in place. Keep that in mind.

Best attachments for the Hemlok

Heavy mag, as mentioned earlier, so that one goes without saying.

Some optics are preferred by players than others, but in terms of the best ones to grab for this weapon, you should look out for the 3x HCOG "Ranger" or 2x-4x Variable AOG. These come in Epic variants (purple).

A Legendary Barrel Stabilizer has to be the end goal as well, if you really want to get the show on the road. This decreases recoil even more, even if the Season 6 buffs have done part of the work for you in that respect.

With this Hop-Up attached, you're looking at 20% recoil reduction, a randomness decrease of 30%, and also a lowering of visual muzzle flash. All of these three components are ideal. However, you don't have to get the best of the best here to succeed. Even an Epic or Rare one would do the trick.

Respawn Entertainment have made it easier than ever to play with the Hemlok in Season 6, as it's been launched right into the weapon meta. So, hopefully with these tips and a monster of a rifle in your hands, many more Apex Champions ending game screens will have your name on it. Get more tips and news @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.