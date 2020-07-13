How to master Bangalore's abilities in Apex Legends: Tips & Tricks

Think you’ve got Bangalore mastered in Apex Legends? Well, there are a few pretty obvious tips and tricks that you could be missing out on.

Ever since Apex Legends launched back in February of 2019, Bangalore has been a character that you’ll regularly battle on either Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. The professional soldier is, perhaps, the most underrated legend in the game.

She hasn’t had a rework or makeover like Lifeline, Octane, and Crypto in recent updates, though Respawn have revealed that her backstory and lore is set to have the spotlight come season six.

Though, until she gets a major change to her abilities, some Apex fans might actually be using out on some key tips to dominate while playing as Bang. Here, we’ve got a few tips that you can use to master the underrated legend.

Best uses for Bangalore's smoke

When you see Bangalore’s smoke out on the battlefield, you may immediately assume that a team is hiding within the cloud. More times than not, you’d be right – but there are some better uses for the smoke grenade.

As YouTuber SweatbandTV shows, you can easily cut off crosses to navigate around enemy traps, cover off a doorway or use the smoke as a wall to hide behind – and not within – while pulling off a revive.

You can even use the smoke to daze and confuse enemies. By sending a smoke out and running the other way, you might confuse a team but by shooting a team directly with the cloud smoke, you can blind them while you escape. Bang isn’t all about being aggressive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEX9i5RnrxU

Master the pattern of the Rolling Thunder ultimate

Her Rolling Thunder ultimate can be a nightmare for other teams to face, but it can also hamper your own team. However, if you take a few moments in Firing Range, you can figure out the pattern.

The explosives quickly rain down on the left side of where you’ve thrown it, before switching to the right. The pattern bounces back to each side once more before dropping a final blow on the backside. Learn the pattern and you won’t encounter too much friendly fire moving forward.

Bloodhound and Caustic are ideal teammates

Obviously, your duo and trios partners will have legends that they’re comfortable with, but Bangalore does a few handy sidekicks that help her out immensely.

By choosing Bloodhound, you combine the pair’s abilities to quickly find enemies and take them down. By going with Caustic, you can double up with the smoke and Nox to create a deadly trap.

Some players might already have a few ideas of their own on how to best play as Bangalore, but we’re willing to bet that you’ll start seeing some of the most advanced tips being used in games moving forward.