How to master Apex Legends' Havoc in Season 5: tips, damage stats, more

Apex Legends has plenty of powerful weapons, but one that often stands above the rest is the HAVOC energy assault rifle, which dominated for most of Season 4, and continues to be a strong power pick in Season 5 as well.

The Season 5 update, which introduced Loba into the battle royale, and finally made Mirage a usable character with a rework, also focused on the rampaging HAVOC. The energy rifle was hit with multiple recoil nerfs on May 12.

Despite that, the often-overlooked assault rifle still remains one of the best weapons to pick up on Kings Canyon in Season 5. Here are all the tips and info that will teach you how to truly master HAVOC rifle in Apex Legends:

Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats

First off, to master any weapon in Apex Legends you need to understand what kind of power you’re working with, and the HAVOC has plenty. In fact, if you can get the energy rifle rolling, it deals some of the biggest damage in the game.

Each individual “bullet hit” for the HAVOC doesn’t do much damage, yes, but when you pair it with the gun’s huge 672 rounds (or in this case, energy flow) per minute, the output starts to tick up to eleven. The HAVOC can kill a full-armored Legend in just 11 body hits, or just three shots if you land headshots.

The full damage breakdown for the HAVOC assault rifle against different kinds of Legends can be found below thanks to the Apex Legends game wiki.

Manage your HAVOC ammo with your squadmates

There’s no getting around it: the HAVOC absolutely chews through your energy ammo stacks, and considering you’ll probably not be running double energy, that’s a valuable resource you need to make last until the end of the match.

Never use the HAVOC for long-range potshots, or questioning attacks. You and your team should always make sure you are fully committed to a fight before opening fire. You’re just wasting ammo if you fire the energy gun in bursts.

One way to use the HAVOC to its best potential is to act as a “sweeper” for your team. Let them do the poking, have them shatter the enemy’s armor, and then hold the trigger and keep your reticle aimed at the bad guys: they’ll melt in moments.

The HAVOC has strange recoil patterns

Most weapons in Apex Legends operate in a similar fashion. If you trade an R-99 SMG for an R-301 Carbine, there’ll be some variance, but they both act in a similar way. The same goes for shotguns, or snipers too.

The HAVOC doesn’t really have many peers. The Devotion, another energy-chewing titan of a weapon, is close, but not really the same. That means it takes time, and effort, to master the energy rifle if you want to get it pinpoint accurate.

Jump in the training range, and fire off medium and long-range shots. Feel where the recoil goes when you fight close range. Manage it, learn it, and understand that it’s different from all the other guns around Kings Canyon.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be unstoppable. There are no barrels for the HAVOC, so what you have is what you’re getting. This is a good thing though — it means you can practice with the base gun, and you’re ready for any firefight.

Carry a sharp-shooting close-range gun too

The HAVOC takes time to get going. You need to keep it on-target, work with your allies, and often even then it takes a bit to really start spitting out damage. Flanks and ambushes are pretty common in Kings Canyon, and if you fall victim to one, you could be in big trouble.

That’s where your secondary comes in. Pair the HAVOC with a fast-reaction gun like the R-99, the EVA-8, or even a full-auto Prowler, and you’ll be fine. You can even use the fast-shooting first gun to break armor, before swapping to the HAVOC.

So there you have it, a few tips & tricks to make sure you master the deadly HAVOC energy rifle in no time. Remember, these are just a few hints ⁠— there’s plenty more to learn as you battle through Kings Canyon too.

Want to see us do another gun mastery guide for your favorite weapon that you just can’t seem to get the handle of? Let us know on Twitter @TitanfallBlog!