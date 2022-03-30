How to make dummies move & attack in Apex Legends Firing Range

Apex Legends’ Firing Range is a great place to practice your aim, giving you a safe environment to try out weapons and other items. However, this Easter Egg enables players to make the Firing Range dummies move and attack.

The Apex Legends Firing Range is littered with standard targets and test dummies. Not only do these enable Legends to test out the game’s guns, but they also enable you to warm up your aim before heading into casual or ranked matches.

By default, the Firing Range dummies won’t freely move around or fire back. However, there is a secret Easter Egg that gives them a lot more freedom. In fact, when this Easter Egg is triggered, the test dummies will fire at the player, making them a lot more deadly than their stationary counterparts.

While they won’t be as smart as real players, these AI-controlled enemies can help improve your aim. So, here’s how you can make the dummies move and attack in Apex Legends’ Firing Range.

How to make Firing Range dummies move and attack in Apex Legends

In order to make the dummies move in Apex Legends Firing Range, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Go to the far left cave. Drop any guns and ammo you have in your inventory. Jump up to the metal ledge above and stand in the center. Crouch and look straight down. Open up the Legend select screen and change Legends.

If you’ve followed the above steps correctly, you should hear a noise. This means you have started the Easter Egg. Simply head outside and you should see the dummies running around the Firing Range.

It’s important to note that these AI enemies will shoot at you, so be sure to take them down before they eliminate you. Simply rinse and repeat the method above to reactivate the dummies when you next jump into the Firing Range.