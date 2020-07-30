How to loot faster in Apex Legends

Gathering the best loot and weapons early can be crucial to picking up quick kills in Apex Legends. Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you improve your looting speed.

As with many battle royale titles, players often look around frantically for any loot once they drop into the map, to try to gain an early advantage over their opponents.

Although picking up loot is not as exhilarating as getting into gunfights, quickly finding the best weapons and gear, particularly in hot drop locations, can easily set you up for the rest of the match.

Most of the weapons, attachments, and armor that can be found in Apex Legends are scattered around the floor or in supply bins, however, there are plenty of other players racing to grab the loot first.

It can be difficult to cut down on your looting time if you don’t know where to start but Apex YouTuber brutal cleriC has revealed some simple tricks to make looting much faster.

Here are some of the best tips and tricks when it comes to improving your looting speed, whether you are a new or experienced Apex Legends player.

How to improve your looting speed in Apex Legends

Get to know each location and develop paths that you can take to quickly pick up as much loot as possible. Pick up placeholder guns that can store any attachments you want before finding better weapons. For death boxes, you can learn the order of the loot inside to shave off a few seconds when looking for what you need. When near multiple supply bins, open them up at the same time to cut out the brief delay before you can pick up loot. You can also customize your settings for faster looting. There is a setting that can interrupt your looting before you can grab what you need, you can choose to turn this off as well.

Along with the fast looting tips, the Apex YouTuber also revealed some of his ideal backpack setups, which depend on the Legend being used and the current state of the game.

While some of these tricks don't cut down on too much time individually, the time saved when using them together can be quite noticeable, particularly when opponents have landed nearby.