How to increase visibility in Apex Legends: Best settings guide - Dexerto

Apex Legends Legend is pretty good for the most part, but there are times where players can go unnoticed. Here’s how you can counter that and improve visibility when playing.

Having good visibility settings in Apex Legends is incredibly important, especially if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths. Whether you want to increase your kill count or get better at counter sniping, you’ll need to adjust your game’s graphics settings. While Apex’s maps may be bright and vibrant, there are times when spotting enemy squads and players can be particularly tricky.

After all, there are plenty of places for Legends to hide out of sight. These best Apex Legends visibility settings may not increase your KDA overnight, but they will help give you the best possible chances of securing those all-important kills. If you’re tired of being eliminated from out of nowhere, then you’ll definitely want to give these settings a try.

Best Apex Legends settings to increase visibility

While console players don’t have the luxury of being able to tweak their graphics settings, if you’re playing Apex Legends on PC, then you’re in luck. Not only will turning down the game’s visuals help improve performance, but it will also help you spot enemy players on the map.

Here are the best visibility settings you should be using in Apex Legends:

Display settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Aspect ratio: Native

Resolution: Native

Brightness: 80% (Adaptive based on screen brightness)

FoV: 90

Sprint View Shake: Minimal

V-Sync: Disabled

NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled

Anti-aliasing: TSAA

Texture Streaming Budget: Increase based on VRAM availability

Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Model Detail: High

Effects Details: Low

Impact Marks: Disabled

Ragdolls: Low

Of course, these settings won’t always be for everyone, so don’t be afraid to experiment with them and try out what works best for you. So, there you have it, a quick way you can increase your visibility in Apex Legends.

