How to get the Mixtape gun charm in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime

The continued partnership between Respawn and Twitch has resulted in another piece of exclusive Apex Legends content for Prime members to collect.

For the ninth drop in the Apex Twitch Prime drop series, the studio is giving out the Mixtape gun charm for people who have their EA accounts linked to the streaming platform’s services.

Like the Swimming Buddy Pathfinder skin before it, this is available free of charge but it’ll take an active Twitch Prime membership for someone to be eligible to claim the reward.

The process of claiming it can be a bit confusing, but this quick run down should give you everything you need to know for getting the timed-exclusive charm.

How to get the new Apex Legends Twitch Prime charm

While the schedule of content release from Twitch Prime has included everything from exclusive Legend skins for Caustic, Revenant, and the like, this time there’s going to be something free to spruce up your weapons.

The Mixtape gun charm is the first in its class for a Twitch Prime release, so follow the instructions below to get it.

Go to the Twitch Prime page for Apex Legends Log into your account that has an active Twitch Prime subscription Scroll down to the item and click ‘Claim Now’ Once the pop-up window appears, click on ‘Link Game Account’ Authorize the account share, and you’re done!

Once you’ve completed those steps, the next time you load up Apex Legends you should have the item in your collection to equip it to whichever gun you want.

Remember this method for the upcoming Apex Legends rewards that the company has in line. There are about five cards that say “available soon,” so make sure you check back to get more free loot.

Those used to be tied to Legend skins but, as Respawn showed with the new gun charm, the devs could surprise their fans with something different like a weapon cosmetic.

As for this exclusive in-game item, it will be available from now until August 27, so there’s plenty of time to go through the process and add the unique Mixtape to your collection.