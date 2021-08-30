How to get more Legend Tokens in Apex Legends

Legend Tokens are one of the most important currencies in Apex Legends as they allow players to unlock each of the game’s characters, but how do you get more of them?

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the genre, and with countless Warzone streamers picking up the game in the last month, it only looks to be getting bigger and bigger.

A huge reason for this is the title’s array of interesting and personality-driven characters that players develop a connection with. Unlike typical FPS’s, Apex’s roster of Legends are interwoven into the game’s lore and are even given their own animated backstories in the ‘Stories from the Outlands’ series.

Of course, this means players are desperate to unlock as many of the characters as possible, which means they need to collect Legend Tokens.

But how do you collect more of this currency, and does it have any other uses outside of unlocking characters?

What are Legend Tokens in Apex Legends?

As Apex Legends is a free-to-play title, it has its fair share of currencies, including Heirloom Shards, Apex Coins, Crafting Metals, and of course, Legend Tokens.

For new players especially, Legend Tokens are incredibly important and cannot be bought with IRL money. This means earning the currency all comes down to how much you play and how you perform in-game.

How to get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends

As mentioned above, Legend Tokens cannot be purchased with IRL money, so the only way to collect them is to level up in-game. Each time a player advances up a level, they’re awarded 600 Legend Tokens.

With characters costing 12,000 tokens each, this means players will need to level up 20 times before they can purchase a Legend of their choice.

So, if you’re looking to maximize the amount of Legend Tokens you’re earning, focus on performing well in your games so you receive as much XP as possible.

We even have our own dedicated guide when it comes to gaining more XP in Apex Legends so check it out if you feel you’re not leveling up fast enough.

What can I spend Legend Tokens on in Apex Legends?

While the primary use of Legend Tokens is to unlock characters in-game, Respawn has implemented a few other uses for the currency.

One of which includes the ability to buy Legendary skin recolors in the store for a set of Legends Tokens, however, you do have to own the original skin before you can purchase the alternative color.

These cosmetics are usually only available for a limited time in the store so make sure you snap them up before time runs out.

Finally, you can re-roll your challenges for a set amount of Legend Tokens that doubles every time you perform the action on the same day. It’s worth noting that the cost resets 24 hours later so sometimes it may be better to save your currency and wait for the cost to drop again.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly what Legends Tokens are and how you can collect more of them in-game. Before long, you’ll have every character unlocked and you’ll likely have an abundance of the currency if you play the game a lot.

