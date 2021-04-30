How to get higher FPS on Apex Legends and avoid 144 FPS cap on PC - Dexerto

In Apex Legends, just like any other competitive first-person shooter, your frames per second (FPS) can be crucial, and can decide your fate in a match. Here’s how you can get the best possible performance and highest frame rate without a cap while playing on PC.

Some players may even notice that their FPS is capped at 144 – while your PC is capable of pushing many more frames out. You can get around this too on both Steam and Origin.

Many modern mid-to-high-end GPUs are capable of running the game with much higher than 144 FPS, even with moderate to high settings.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this is still limited to PC players. Console players, you are limited to 60 FPS, and there’s not a great deal to tweak in the settings to ensure you stay at this upper limit as much as possible.

Contents

Get uncapped FPS on Apex Legends without enabling V-Sync

To ensure you have no FPS cap in Apex Legends, you simply need to add a command line to Apex Legends’ launch options in Origin.

Close Apex Legends (you cannot access launch options if the game is running). Open Origin or Steam. Go to your Game Library and right-click on Apex Legends

Click the ‘Game Properties’ option on Origin. If on Steam, choose ‘Properties’. Click ‘Game Properties’.

Navigate to the Advanced Launch Options (Origin)/General (Steam) tab on your preferred platform. Under Command line arguments (Origin) or Launch Options (Steam), type: +fps_max unlimited.

Apex graphic settings to increase FPS

The rest of the settings are simply turning everything to the lowest possible quality settings, but while this will give you higher FPS (and is probably advisable on lower-end GPUs), there is of course a trade-off in quality that could make targeting enemies slightly more obscure.

Advertisement

A middle ground is probably best, and some settings will affect your FPS more than others. According to testing by PCGAMER, turning Ambient Occlusion Quality to disabled had the biggest impact on frame rates and overall performance.

Ensure Discord is optimized

A lot of Apex Legends players use Discord to communicate with their friends whilst in-game. Although the software is great, there’s a way of optimizing it further to gain slightly more FPS on Apex.

Open Discord. Navigate to the Settings menu (cog icon in the bottom left). Click the Overlay tab and ensure ‘Enable in-game overlay’ is unchecked.

The Discord overlay may help in some cases, too. However, but it can often affect in-game FPS, especially on low and medium-spec PCs. Users can also turn off Hardware Acceleration, located at the bottom of the Appearance tab. This stops Discord from using your graphics card to accelerate the speed of the software and will net you a few more FPS in-game.

Advertisement

Read More: How to unlock Heirlooms in Apex Legends

If you want to keep an eye on your Apex Legends FPS cap in-game, you will need to turn on the counter via the EA Origins launcher, or programs like NVIDIA’s GeForce Experience.