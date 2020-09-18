How to get free Apex Legends Season 6 PS Plus pack

PlayStation Plus members can once again get their hands on a new Apex Legends PS Plus cosmetics pack. So, here’s everything you need to know.

For the past few seasons, Apex Legends players with a PlayStation Plus membership have been able to benefit by getting rewards in the way of free skins for different characters as well as cosmetics for their player card and weapons.

With Season 6 well underway, players can once again benefit with free cosmetics. Sadly they’re not for the newly released Rampart. Instead, they’re for both Lifeline and Revenant.

So, here’s what you need to do to get your hands on the free rewards.

How to claim Apex Legends PS Plus play pack

The new pack is all about Lifeline and Revenant, with each character getting a new skin – and unsurprisingly, it’s a shade of blue. Though, they’re not exactly the deep blue skins that players have come to know from the PS Plus packs.

On top of those, there is also a new banner for both Lifeline and Revenant – again, both blue – as well as weapon skins for both the Wingman and Devotion.

If you want to get your hands on them, as previously noted, you must be a PS Plus member. If you tick that box, simply head to the PlayStation store, find Apex Legends, and claim the free bundle for yourself.

Head to the PlayStation Store Search in Apex Legends and go to the game’s page Scroll down to add-ons and look for Apex Legends™: PlayStation®Plus Play Pack Add to basket and then download!

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to find the new cosmetics in your inventory only a few moments later, so be sure to try them out.

As of writing, there is no date attached to the pack for when it will go away, so it’s not a case of act fast or miss out right now. But, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so make sure you claim the pack as soon as possible.