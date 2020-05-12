How to get free Apex Legends Season 5 PlayStation Plus Play Pack

The launch of Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favor also means that PS4 players will be reaping rewards of the new Play Pack that comes with exclusive skins and other cosmetic items.

Sony and Respawn have previously released packs with skins for Legends like Wattson and Octane, but they’re now going to give two new characters a splash of that PlayStation blue for the new Play Pack.

While there isn’t anything for Loba, the newest character in Apex Legends, the qualifying accounts will find six new pieces of content they can add to their collection the moment they claim the free rewards.

How to claim the Apex Legends PS Plus Play Packs

Like it says in the name of the listing, these items are exclusive for PlayStation Plus players. This pack will be free of charge as long as people have an active PS Plus membership while trying to claim it.

Picking up your free skins and banners is as easy as going to the PlayStation Store page for the ‘Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack’ and claiming it. As soon as you do that, they’ll be added to your game the next time you open it up.

The bundle contains two of each Legends skins, weapon cosmetics, and banners, packing in a total of six items for no charge. There are two PlayStation-blue skins for Gibraltar and Crypto as well as banners for each, in addition to two new designs for the R-301 and Mastiff.

Gibraltar and Crypto’s skins give them a light hue of blue with bursts of white patches across their pattern. The banners for them will also give them a healthy coat of PlayStation’s color scheme.

This will be Gibby's second skin to come out of a Play Pack. A deep blue skin for him and Bloodhound came out around the same time the battle royale first launched.

While the items in that first pack were overtly PS-centric designs, the following free bundles revolve around the general blue hue of the brand console.

For more information about Fortune's Favor, make sure to check out the full Apex Legends Season 5 update patch notes.