How to get Apex Legends x Monster Energy rewards: Rare Pathfinder skin & more

Respawn has teamed up with Monster Energy to give players rewards that can be unlocked in-game. Here’s everything you need to know about the exclusive Pathfinder skin, Tracker sets, and Battle Pass skips.

A new Apex Legends and Monster Energy collaboration is underway, which means players can unlock a number of exclusive rewards. Among these items is a skin for the robotic Legend, Pathfinder, as well as other in-game items.

With Apex Legends Season 14 well underway, what better way to kick off the new update than to claim some cosmetics? So, if you wish to gain access to the Monster Energy Pathfinder skin or just want to get your hands on some free goodies, then our handy hub has you covered.

How to get Monster Energy Apex Legends rewards

In order to claim your Monster Energy x Apex Legends rewards, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Purchase any participating Monster Energy products in the US or district of Columbia. Visit apexlegends.monsterenergy.com and create an account or log into an existing account. Complete the online form. Submit an image of your full receipt (one per day).

It’s important to note that the promotion begins at 12:01 AM, September 1, 2022, US Pacific Time and ends on December 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM, US Pacific Time.

All Monster Energy x Apex Legends rewards

Respawn Entertainment The exclusive Monster Energy Pathfinder skin can be unlocked through the collab.

Every Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration reward has been listed in the table below:

Number of Cans/Bottles of Qualifying Products DLC Promotional Content 1 can/bottle Rare Legend Skin 2 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 3 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level Stat Tracker Set (3 individual Trackers) 4 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 5 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level Stat Tracker Set (3 individual Trackers) 6 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 7 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 8 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 9 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level 10 cans/bottles Battle Pass Level

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming Apex Legends’ Monster Energy rewards. Make sure you check out our Apex Legends page for all the latest news and guides.