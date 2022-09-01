GamingApex Legends

How to get Apex Legends x Monster Energy rewards: Rare Pathfinder skin & more

James Busby
Apex Legends charactersRespawn Entertainment/Monster Energy

Respawn has teamed up with Monster Energy to give players rewards that can be unlocked in-game. Here’s everything you need to know about the exclusive Pathfinder skin, Tracker sets, and Battle Pass skips. 

A new Apex Legends and Monster Energy collaboration is underway, which means players can unlock a number of exclusive rewards. Among these items is a skin for the robotic Legend, Pathfinder, as well as other in-game items. 

With Apex Legends Season 14 well underway, what better way to kick off the new update than to claim some cosmetics? So, if you wish to gain access to the Monster Energy Pathfinder skin or just want to get your hands on some free goodies, then our handy hub has you covered. 

How to get Monster Energy Apex Legends rewards

In order to claim your Monster Energy x Apex Legends rewards, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below: 

  1. Purchase any participating Monster Energy products in the US or district of Columbia.
  2. Visit apexlegends.monsterenergy.com and create an account or log into an existing account.
  3. Complete the online form.
  4. Submit an image of your full receipt (one per day).

It’s important to note that the promotion begins at 12:01 AM, September 1, 2022, US Pacific Time and ends on December 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM, US Pacific Time

All Monster Energy x Apex Legends rewards

Apex Legends x Monster Energy rewardsRespawn Entertainment
The exclusive Monster Energy Pathfinder skin can be unlocked through the collab.

Every Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration reward has been listed in the table below: 

Number of Cans/Bottles ofQualifying ProductsDLC Promotional Content
1 can/bottleRare Legend Skin
2 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
3 cans/bottlesBattle Pass LevelStat Tracker Set (3 individual Trackers)
4 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
5 cans/bottlesBattle Pass LevelStat Tracker Set (3 individual Trackers)
6 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
7 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
8 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
9 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level
10 cans/bottlesBattle Pass Level

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming Apex Legends’ Monster Energy rewards. Make sure you check out our Apex Legends page for all the latest news and guides. 

keep reading

Fuslie crying on Twitch
Entertainment

Fuslie’s Twitch stream ends in tears as fans predict move to YouTube

Calum Patterson
image for article: "Pokemon Go current Raid bosses: September 2022 schedule for Mega Raids, 5-Stars & more"
Pokemon

Pokemon Go current Raid bosses: September 2022 schedule for Mega Raids, 5-Stars & more

Daniel Megarry
GTA Online Podium Vehicle
GTA

GTA Online weekly Podium Vehicle for September 1: How to beat the Lucky Wheel every time

Alex Garton
loading...