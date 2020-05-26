How to get Apex Legends Pathfinder edition: Skin, weapon charm & more

A new Apex Legends special edition includes a brilliant Pathfinder skin and more cosmetics for everyone's favorite robotic scout, and we have all the info on how to pick them up.

Respawn's popular battle royale has been, since day one, a free-to-play game, but as with the vast majority of free games out there, it does offer in-game currency players can purchase to unlock exclusive content.

The latest cosmetic pack comes at a bit of an ironic time for Pathfinder fans since the legend was significantly nerfed in the Season 5 update, but the fantastic new skin might be enough to convince players to give him another go.

Path's "Full Metal Robot" skin not only gives him pants but is giving us some serious Rambo vibes as well. The enthusiastic character might not be as powerful in Season 5, but he sure is looking good.

This new skin is only the tip of the iceberg in this new special edition bundle, there's also a new Havoc skin called "First Blood", a Molotov weapon charm, and Pathfinder Badge.

How to get the Full Metal Robot Pathfinder skin

Go to the store on PlayStation, Xbox or Origin on PC. Navigate to the Apex Legends section In add-ons, you'll see the Pathfinder Edition for $19.99 After purchasing, you will have 1,000 coins and the cosmetics added in-game

You need to purchase the Pathfinder Edition with the same Microsoft account you use to play Apex on the Origin launcher, so if you have multiple accounts, be sure to use the right one.

This might be more than some players are willing to drop on a "free" game, but you're not just getting the skins and other goodies, players also get 1000 Apex coins with the bundle, which will let you unlock a few skins of your choosing.

The Pathfinder Edition is available on the Microsoft Store.

Though our beloved Path might not be the powerhouse legend he once was, this clever new skin can at least blunt the pain a little.

Season 5 is bringing a lot of new skins and cosmetics as it continues, so even if you don't plan on playing Pathfinder a lot, those 1000 Apex coins could come in handy.