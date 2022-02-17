How to get Apex Legends Defiance pack in Season 12

Apex Legends Season 12 brings with it a brand new promotional Defiance pack to celebrate the update, featuring a special Mad Maggie skin and Apex Coins. Here, we’ll show you how to get it.

Mad Maggie came crashing into the Apex Games with the Season 12 update, which brought many changes to things including Olympus map changes, weapon tweaks, and Legend buffs and nerfs.

The newest Australian addition to the roster has become the go-to for many with her impressive offensive abilities, and – as fans might expect – she’s been included in the latest promo pack for players to buy.

So, let’s take a look at everything you need to know before you get it.

Defiance Pack: Price & Release Date

Apex Legends Season 12’s Defiance pack comes out on February 17, 2022 – therefore, it is available on all platforms.

The pack costs £3.99 / $4.99 and includes:

Mad Maggie Rare Skin

600 Apex Coins

How to get Apex Legends Defiance Pack

To get the Defiance pack, follow these instructions:

Log onto your system’s digital storefront, whether it be on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or PC Go to Apex Legends > add ons, or search for Apex Legends Defiance Pack Purchase the pack Download it The pack will appear in your inventory next time you load up Apex Legends

The pack will be available on the following platforms:

Microsoft (Xbox)

PlayStation Store

Origin

Steam

Nintendo Switch (eShop)

