How to get Apex Coins in Apex Legends

Apex Coins are one of the most sought-after currencies in Apex Legends, so how do you collect them, and what can they be used to purchase?

As Apex Legends is a free-to-play title, it has multiple currencies for players to collect so they can purchase cosmetics and characters.

While Crafting Metals and Legend Tokens cannot be bought directly for money, Apex Coins can be, making them the game’s premium currency.

Apex Coins are by far the most sought-after currency and hold the most value as they allow players to purchase in-game packs.

So, how can you get more Apex coins, and is there any way of collecting them without spending IRL money?

Contents

How do you purchase Apex Coins in Apex Legends?

In total, there are five packages available to players when purchasing Apex Coins in-game. As the amount goes up, Respawn even adds a bonus to each total depending on how much of the currency you’re buying.

You can check out the full prices for Apex Coins below:

1,000 Apex Coins ($9.99)

($9.99) 2,150 Apex Coins ($19.99)

($19.99) 4,350 Apex Coins ($39.99)

($39.99) 6,700 Apex Coins ($59.99)

($59.99) 11,500 Apex Coins ($99.99)

It’s worth noting that after buying the Battle Pass, small increments of Apex Coins are rewarded to players in certain tiers. So, it’s possible to afford a full skin or Legend over time if you buy the seasonal reward track.

What can you spend Apex Coins on in Apex Legends?

While Apex Coins have a variety of uses, they are mainly bought by players to open packs. These packs contain a variety of cosmetics including weapon & character skins, holosprays, charms, and emotes.

Not only that but Apex Coins can also be used to buy limited-time items from the store, with Respawn updating the skins available to buy on a regular basis.

Finally, they are used to purchase each of the Battle Passes that arrive in every major update. While players cannot specifically choose their unlocks in the reward track, the Battle Pass is considered the best value for money when it comes to cosmetics.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly what Apex Coins are used for and how you can purchase them in-game.

