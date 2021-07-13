How to fix Apex Legends Code: Wheel error

Apex Legends’ frustrating code: wheel error is still running rampant in Season 9, causing both PC and console players plenty of problems.

It seems that every new Apex Legends update brings a bunch of new connection errors, but the latest one to cause issues is the infamous code: wheel. This error is known to stop both PC and console players from connecting the game’s server, forcing some players out of the game for multiple days.

While Respawn recently addressed the issue, the developers have yet to release an official fix for the frustrating issue. This error can seemingly strike at any time, but fortunately, there are a number of fixes and workarounds that can alleviate the issue.

How to fix the code: wheel error on PC and console?

In order to fix the code: wheel error, there are two main fixes that have reportedly worked for many players. The first fix can be used for both PC and console.

First up is a simple fix from the EA help center:

Turn your router off and then unplug it. Wait a minute then plug it back in, turn it back on, and try connecting again Boot up Apex Legends and change your server hub at the main menu of Apex Hit Continue to enter the game and begin playing

How to fix the code: wheel error on PC?

The PC fix below was found by a user over on Steam’s Apex Legends forums, so give this a go if the above did not work for you.

Type “CMD” in your Windows search bar to open the Command Prompt Enter “ipconfig /release” Type “ipconfig /renew” Type “ipconfig /flushdns”

As of writing, there is still no official fix from Respawn and it’s hoped that the developers will be able to deploy a hotfix soon. If you continue to run into problems after trying these two fixes, then be sure to contact EA via their official help center.