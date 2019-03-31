How to fix Apex Legends code 100 error on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC

Apex Legends players have been running into a new issue, the Code 100 Error, that is preventing them from being able to drop into games of Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale.

What is the code 100 error in Apex Legends?

The Code 100 Error has been annoying Apex Legends players for a few days. The error relates to players being unable to ‘complete their EA Account sign in,’ which is particularly frustrating for players as EA have not yet noted the issues, much less acknowledged that they have their own fix coming in an update.

Players have already devised a temporary fix of their own, with the remedy being pretty much the same regardless of whether you play the popular title on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC. You can find the fix for each respective platform below.

EA confirmed their servers are experiencing issues so your mileage may vary on these fixes. These have worked in the past but it certainly helps when the servers are up and running.

Hey Wesley, the team is looking into the log in issues across titles, please give it a bit of time while they get things back up and running. We do apologize for the inconvenience. -Isaac — EA Help (@EAHelp) February 18, 2020

The Code 100 error is stopping Apex Legends players from helping teammates as Lifeline.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on Xbox One

The temporary fix, which has been a success for many players, revolves around being able to change your DNS [Domain Name System] server to a public DNS service which has its own numbered code.

To make the fix work on Xbox, you have to head into your network settings and rejig a few things. However, you won’t need to be a tech wiz to make it work – you’ll just have to follow our below step-by-step guide.

Go to Settings – Network, Advanced Settings, DNS Settings Change DNS settings to the following: Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4 Save settings and return to Apex Legends

You may have to restart the battle royale game for the updated settings to make a change.

The network settings for Xbox One are slightly tucked away – but you’ll be back playing Apex in no time.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PlayStation 4

Again, fixing the error on PlayStation is pretty similar to Xbox but there are a few more steps to follow as it’s not just about changing the DNS numbers.

Go to Settings » Network » Set Up Internet Connection. Select which connection you use – be it WiFi or LAN Cable Select ‘custom’ and enter the following settings:

IP Address Settings: Automatic

DHCP Host Name: Do Not Specify

DNS Settings: Manual

Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8

Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4

MTU Settings: Automatic

Proxy Server: Do Not Use

Save these settings and then return to your home screen. Like on Xbox, you may have to select ‘close application’ on Apex Legends, if it is running, to get the updated settings to take over what the game had been operating with.

The code 100 error has been affecting Apex Legends players for a few days

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PC

Being able to get the workaround working on PC takes a bit longer than it’s console counterparts. Again, though, following our step-by-step guide, you’ll have the issue fixed in no time and be back dropping into Kings Canyon.

On PC, hit the Win + R keys together, opening the command box There, type in ncpa.cpl and wait for ‘Network Connections’ to appear On Network Connections, head to the internet connection you operate on and right-click it Once that right-click menu open, select properties After the properties menu opens, find Internet Protocol version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and select properties – which is towards the bottom right-hand side of the box There, select ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ and type in: Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4 Once done, select OK in the bottom right-hand corner. Once the box disappears, restart your PC and allow the changes to take place.

So, there you have it, that’s how you fix the Code 100 Error on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Once you’ve got it fixed, head on back into World’s Edge and try to become an Apex Champion.

Last updated February 18, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST.