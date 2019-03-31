Logo
Apex Legends

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 error on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC

Published: 31/Mar/2019 13:10 Updated: 18/Feb/2020 16:35

by Connor Bennett
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends players have been running into a new issue, the Code 100 Error, that is preventing them from being able to drop into games of Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale.

What is the code 100 error in Apex Legends?

The Code 100 Error has been annoying Apex Legends players for a few days. The error relates to players being unable to ‘complete their EA Account sign in,’ which is particularly frustrating for players as EA have not yet noted the issues, much less acknowledged that they have their own fix coming in an update.

Players have already devised a temporary fix of their own, with the remedy being pretty much the same regardless of whether you play the popular title on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC. You can find the fix for each respective platform below.

EA confirmed their servers are experiencing issues so your mileage may vary on these fixes. These have worked in the past but it certainly helps when the servers are up and running.

Respawn Entertainment / EA GamesThe Code 100 error is stopping Apex Legends players from helping teammates as Lifeline.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on Xbox One

The temporary fix, which has been a success for many players, revolves around being able to change your DNS [Domain Name System] server to a public DNS service which has its own numbered code.

To make the fix work on Xbox, you have to head into your network settings and rejig a few things. However, you won’t need to be a tech wiz to make it work – you’ll just have to follow our below step-by-step guide.

  1. Go to Settings – Network, Advanced Settings, DNS Settings
  2. Change DNS settings to the following:
  3. Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8
  4. Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4
  5. Save settings and return to Apex Legends

You may have to restart the battle royale game for the updated settings to make a change.

Windows CentralThe network settings for Xbox One are slightly tucked away – but you’ll be back playing Apex in no time.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PlayStation 4

Again, fixing the error on PlayStation is pretty similar to Xbox but there are a few more steps to follow as it’s not just about changing the DNS numbers.

  1. Go to Settings » Network » Set Up Internet Connection.
  2. Select which connection you use – be it WiFi or LAN Cable
  3. Select ‘custom’ and enter the following settings:
  • IP Address Settings: Automatic
  • DHCP Host Name: Do Not Specify
  • DNS Settings: Manual
  • Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8
  • Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4
  • MTU Settings: Automatic
  • Proxy Server: Do Not Use

Save these settings and then return to your home screen.  Like on Xbox, you may have to select ‘close application’ on Apex Legends, if it is running, to get the updated settings to take over what the game had been operating with.

Respawn EntertainmentThe code 100 error has been affecting Apex Legends players for a few days

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PC

Being able to get the workaround working on PC takes a bit longer than it’s console counterparts. Again, though, following our step-by-step guide, you’ll have the issue fixed in no time and be back dropping into Kings Canyon.

  1. On PC, hit the Win + R keys together, opening the command box
  2. There, type in ncpa.cpl and wait for ‘Network Connections’ to appear
  3. On Network Connections, head to the internet connection you operate on and right-click it
  4. Once that right-click menu open, select properties
  5. After the properties menu opens, find Internet Protocol version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and select properties – which is towards the bottom right-hand side of the box
  6. There, select ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ and type in:
  7.  Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8
  8. Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4
  9. Once done, select OK in the bottom right-hand corner. Once the box disappears, restart your PC and allow the changes to take place.

So, there you have it, that’s how you fix the Code 100 Error on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Once you’ve got it fixed, head on back into World’s Edge and try to become an Apex Champion.

Last updated February 18, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST.

Apex Legends

Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:15

by Theo Salaun
apex legends mirage voyage kinds canyon
Respawn Entertainment

Share

In an impromptu update, Respawn Entertainment have delighted Apex Legends fans by bringing back both the Kings Canyon map and the Mirage Voyage point of interest for a limited time.

The Apex community lit up with a blend of surprise and joy when users logged onto the popular battle royale and found out that Kings Canyon was reintroduced to the game’s playlist options. As an added bonus, the game’s most infamous party boat, the Mirage Voyage, also spontaneously re-emerged as a landing spot.

A common emotional accompaniment to surprise is confusion and this geographical return was not lacking in either, according to Twitter reactions. The option to play on Kings Row was originally speculated to be a mistake because the playlist choice was only showing up for some players and mysteriously appearing then disappearing for others. 

But, following an official announcement from the Apex Legends Twitter account, it’s confirmed that the returns of Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage are no mistake. In fact, they will be around for a full week.

Echoing the enthusiasm of their fans, Apex’s social media account delivered the news with a simple nod to jubilations: “It’s party time.”

And, as fans have been discovering in the brief time the map’s been made available, there are some tweaks to Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage this time around — including some notable teasers and easter eggs. 

In one such piece of subtle content, there is a voicemail left to Mirage by his mother, Evelyn Witt, which can be found on a phone or tablet device that’s been left on one of the boat’s green couches. While it’s not a groundbreaking piece of lore, it does add to the game’s longrunning storylines.

This marks the first time since August 2020 that Mirage Voyage is available to contest in Apex Legends and the first time ever that it has sailed into Kings Canyon instead of World’s Edge. This blend of returns is both a chance for nostalgia and for content overlap.

Although the new playlist option will only be available until January 21, fans will be curious to know if this means Respawn intends on continuing to spontaneously bring back limited playlist offerings in the future.