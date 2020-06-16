How to fix Apex Legends CE-34878-0 error on PS4

Some Apex Legends players on PlayStation have been plagued by the CE-34878-0 PS4 Error Code. Though, there is an easy way to rebuild the system’s database in order to fix it.

Just like any other solely Multiplayer game, Apex Legends has encountered a few big problems when it comes to getting into a game. We’ve had the infamous Code Leaf error, DXGI ‘device hung’ problem on PC, and the code 100 error on Xbox.

While those specific problems have become pretty rare these days, PlayStation 4 users have been running into the CE-34878-0 error code in recent days and weeks. This issue is to do with the console itself rather than an Apex issue, but it does prevent you from playing. Yet, it actually isn’t all that hard to fix.

Advertisement

Step-by-step guide to fix PS4's CE-34878-0 error code

The CE-34878-0 error code forces players to rebuild the database of their PlayStation 4 – which can happen because the console has become bugged and believes you don’t own the game. Rebuilding the database can be much easier than redownloading the affect game, however.

Read More: Apex Legends dev explains how characters and weapons become overpowered

You simply have to trigger the console’s safe mode, execute the rebuild database command, and wait until everything figures itself out. Though, to make it a little easier, we’ve produced a step-by-step guide below.

Turn the PlayStation off completely Unplug the power wire from the back of the console and wait for a full minute Put the wire back in and hold the power button down for ten seconds Plug your controller into the PS4 via a USB cable Select ‘Rebuild Database’ from the PS4 safe mode menu Wait for the update to complete and you should be back playing games

Advertisement

By following these simple steps, the PlayStation will rebuild its database and your screen will look like it is doing an update or downloading a game with a progress bar. Though the warning says it could take a few hours, it shouldn’t take all that long.

Read More: How to spot real Mirage from the decoys in Apex Legends

Once the rebuild is complete, the console may quickly reboot or jump right into its main menu – it depends on how long it takes. Though, you should be able to get back to playing games like Apex Legends again.