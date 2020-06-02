How to easily control R-99 recoil in Apex Legends

The R-99 is one of the most powerful weapons in Apex Legends, but it be a nightmare to handle. So, here is an easy way to hone your skills so that you can dominate with the SMG.

Like any other battle royale game, Apex Legends has a huge loot pool that players can use to propel themselves. Of course, there is a meta that most fans will stick to, but you can use whatever weapon or items you either feel comfortable with or just come across in-game.

One of the most popular weapons is the R-99. The light ammo sub-machine gun is an ever-present in matches, whether you’re playing on Kings Canyon or World’s Edge. However, it does have a pretty powerful kick that can be hard to master.

Advertisement

Yet, Apex Legends player TylerSoBored has devised a way for you to hone your skills with the weapon – especially when it comes to being able to control its wild recoil. Instead of trying to figure it out in a match, you want to use the Firing Range training mode and pick up an R-99.

Read More: Crazy Apex Legends bug lets Loba teleport inside solid objects

However, instead of equipping any helpful attachments, the YouTuber suggests that you keep things stock. By doing so, you’ll learn the basics and then be able to get help with stabilizers and extended magazines later down the line. Then, try to hit the furthest away target with as much damage as possible.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osXZTGZmr5w

According to TylerSoBored, you can simplify the weapon’s up to the right and then to the left recoil pattern by working with semi-circles on either side.

By shooting a small semi-cycle to the left and then moving to an even tighter semi-circle on the right, you’ll be able to dish out the full 200+ damage that the R-99 is capable of.

Advertisement

Obviously, you’ll only be able to master the weapon’s kick by putting the time and effort in, but it should go a long way in-game.

Being able to properly use one of the best weapons in Apex will have you making the jump from bronze to master rank in no time at all.